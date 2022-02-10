https://sputniknews.com/20220210/british-embassy-in-us-mocks-wordle-over-american-spelling-1092905892.html

British Embassy in US Mocks Wordle Over American Spelling

British Embassy in US Mocks Wordle Over American Spelling

Wordle is a free online word puzzle game that became popular in early January, where the player needs to guess a 5-letter word every day in six attempts. 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

The British Embassy in Washington, DC trolled the Wordle game's spelling in a tweet.The embassy noticed that 9 February’s word was spelled the American way rather than the British way.The point is that some words would be six letters if British spelling had been used in the game. The word in question was "humour", which is spelled without a U in American English.Due to these spelling issues, it is a bit more difficult for UK Wordle solvers to guess the words.At the end of December 2021 and the beginning of January 2022, Twitter was filled with diagrams of grey, yellow and green squares. They were accompanied by a made-up words and numbers that are incomprehensible without context. All this was the game that was created by Josh Wardle of the UK, who created Wardle for his girlfriend Palak Shah.

