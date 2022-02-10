Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/british-embassy-in-us-mocks-wordle-over-american-spelling-1092905892.html
British Embassy in US Mocks Wordle Over American Spelling
British Embassy in US Mocks Wordle Over American Spelling
Wordle is a free online word puzzle game that became popular in early January, where the player needs to guess a 5-letter word every day in six attempts. 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T10:54+0000
2022-02-10T10:54+0000
world
viral
us
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092906149_0:0:3317:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_c69e32d3db60d021f0b6030ec589e4e9.jpg
The British Embassy in Washington, DC trolled the Wordle game's spelling in a tweet.The embassy noticed that 9 February’s word was spelled the American way rather than the British way.The point is that some words would be six letters if British spelling had been used in the game. The word in question was "humour", which is spelled without a U in American English.Due to these spelling issues, it is a bit more difficult for UK Wordle solvers to guess the words.At the end of December 2021 and the beginning of January 2022, Twitter was filled with diagrams of grey, yellow and green squares. They were accompanied by a made-up words and numbers that are incomprehensible without context. All this was the game that was created by Josh Wardle of the UK, who created Wardle for his girlfriend Palak Shah.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092906149_72:0:2803:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3d110ab08d14d2a07ec77b562824b5f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, viral, us, uk

British Embassy in US Mocks Wordle Over American Spelling

10:54 GMT 10.02.2022
© REUTERS / ANDREW BOYERSWordle, a website-only word game played on mobile phones and tablets, is displayed in this picture illustration taken February 1, 2022
Wordle, a website-only word game played on mobile phones and tablets, is displayed in this picture illustration taken February 1, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© REUTERS / ANDREW BOYERS
Subscribe
Wordle is a free online word puzzle game that became popular in early January, where the player needs to guess a 5-letter word every day in six attempts.
The British Embassy in Washington, DC trolled the Wordle game's spelling in a tweet.
The embassy noticed that 9 February’s word was spelled the American way rather than the British way.
The point is that some words would be six letters if British spelling had been used in the game. The word in question was "humour", which is spelled without a U in American English.
Due to these spelling issues, it is a bit more difficult for UK Wordle solvers to guess the words.
At the end of December 2021 and the beginning of January 2022, Twitter was filled with diagrams of grey, yellow and green squares. They were accompanied by a made-up words and numbers that are incomprehensible without context. All this was the game that was created by Josh Wardle of the UK, who created Wardle for his girlfriend Palak Shah.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала