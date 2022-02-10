https://sputniknews.com/20220210/borrell-says-he-responded-to-lavrovs-letter-on-indivisibility-of-security-on-eus-behalf-1092910600.html

Borrell Says He Responded to Lavrov’s Letter on Indivisibility of Security on EU's Behalf

Borrell Says He Responded to Lavrov’s Letter on Indivisibility of Security on EU's Behalf

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that he has responded to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s letter regarding... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-10T11:26+0000

2022-02-10T11:26+0000

2022-02-10T11:26+0000

world

josep borrell

russia

sergei lavrov

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107941/92/1079419248_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_3e928525d9acd8dab3082a8a76edbd53.jpg

"I replied on behalf of the EU Member States to the letters they received from Minister Lavrov. Tensions and disagreements must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We call on Russia to de-escalate and to reverse its military build-up in and around Ukraine and in Belarus," Borrell tweeted.On 28 January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov requested a clarification form NATO foreign ministers on how the alliance understands the principle of the indivisibility of security. The EU is expected to send a joint reply some time on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell has reportedly signed the letter, which was written in coordination with NATO.On 1 February, Russian Foreign Ministry released the full text of Lavrov’s letter to the United States, Canada and European countries.Moscow published its security suggestions for NATO and the United States in late 2021 as tensions rose around Ukraine. Moscow specifically requested guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward to include Ukraine and Georgia, to which Washington has replied by insisting it will not allow anyone to slam NATO's open-door policy shut. The US and NATO have submitted their responses to the proposals, which Moscow is still analyzing before deciding on the next step.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, josep borrell, russia, sergei lavrov