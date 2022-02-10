https://sputniknews.com/20220210/blind-cat-with-eyes-from-outer-space-grabs-spotlight-online-1092906670.html

Blind Cat With Eyes 'From Outer Space' Grabs Spotlight Online

Bilateral glaucoma is a progressive eye disease that damages the optic nerve and may lead to vision loss. This is exactly what happened to a now-famous cat... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

A virally famous cat, Pico, once had beautiful green eyes, according to his owner, but glaucoma has turned them into what mesmerised users are now calling "eyes from outer space" or "shiny little marbles".Despite the eye condition rendering him blind, Pico handles it with grace and gained the support of more than 258,000 followers on TikTok after his owner Monica created an account for him. Pico is able to orient in space, and his condition does not prevent him from enjoying simple feline pleasures like demanding treats from his owner or strolling across the green lawn. Monica frequently posts updates from his life to TikTok, sometimes garnering millions of views.Pico lives in Canada; Monica's family adopted him from a shelter, where he had been put after a car accident that left him in a coma for three days.According to the 17-year-old owner, "his case [of glaucoma] wasn't as bad as you think," as the vet said he "didn't show any sign of pain". Monica also revealed that Pico's eyes turn especially big and hypnotising when he is "outside or when he hears the bag of treats".However, fame did not come to Pico and his owner without critics - some TikTokers claimed that Monica's ownership of the cat was abusive. "Please stop saying this is abuse," she said, saying that Pico will immediately receive all necessary help from the vets in case his condition demands it. "He is very happy and I would never hurt him or let him suffer."

