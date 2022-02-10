Registration was successful!
Biden's Approval Rating Plummets to Less Than 40% For First Time Since Taking Office
Biden's Approval Rating Plummets to Less Than 40% For First Time Since Taking Office
The last time US President Joe Biden enjoyed more than 50 percent of public support was at the beginning of his White House tenure. Since then, his numbers... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
Accumulated polling data has heralded bad news for Joe Biden's administration: the proportion of those who approve of his performance in the Oval Office is now lower than 40 percent for the first time since he took office.The unflattering data has been released by RealClearPolitics, which relays the findings of several polls, including those conducted by YouGov, Rasmussen, Ipsos, Morning Consult and many others. According to the summary, on average, 54 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden's performance, and only 39 percent of them support the president.The latest dip in Biden's ratings comes amid domestic and foreign policy woes for the United States. At home, the 46th president is still struggling to weather the storm of inflation, rising energy and gas prices, and higher rental prices. In the global arena, Washington continues to weigh in on the tense situation over Ukraine, threatening harsh economic sanctions against Russia and leading the choir of those accusing Moscow of "amassing troops" on the border with the neighbouring country and plotting to "invade" it. Apart from the Ukraine-related tensions, Joe Biden has drawn backlash over his hectic Afghanistan withdrawal and record numbers of migrants struggling to illegally cross the southern US border.
Biden's Approval Rating Plummets to Less Than 40% For First Time Since Taking Office

13:39 GMT 10.02.2022
© REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMIDU.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable with CEOs of utilities to discuss the 'Build Back Better' agenda, in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2022.
Daria Bedenko
The last time US President Joe Biden enjoyed more than 50 percent of public support was at the beginning of his White House tenure. Since then, his numbers have plunged due to discontent over the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the border crisis, skyrocketing inflation and many other misfortunes.
