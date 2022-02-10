https://sputniknews.com/20220210/astronomers-mark-first-ever-observation-of-white-dwarf-consuming-a-dead-planet-1092922553.html

Astronomers Mark First-Ever Observation of White Dwarf Consuming a Dead Planet

Astronomers Mark First-Ever Observation of White Dwarf Consuming a Dead Planet

Astronomers for the first time have watched a dead sun, a white dwarf, gobble up a dead planet, according to a new study published in Nature.

The authors of the study used NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, focusing on a white dwarf called G29–38 located some 45 light-years from Earth. The team observed a blast of X-ray emissions from the white dwarf. The estimated 1.8 million degrees Fahrenheit heat aligned with models of planetary bodies crashing into white dwarves, according to the researchers.An estimated 97% of stars in our Milky Way galaxy end their lives as white dwarfs. When a so-called Main Sequence star runs out of fuel, it expands into a red giant, vaporizing any nearby orbiting planets, before erupting in an explosion of superheated gas.Following the rapid expansion and eruption, it collapses in on itself and forms a white dwarf, effectively packing the mass of a sun into a celestial body no larger than our Earth. For reference, 1.3 million Earths could fit inside the Sun, which has 333,000 times the mass of Earth.Astronomers suggest that the remnants of a solar system can orbit around a white dwarf in a debris disk, sometimes crashing into the white dwarf and becoming a part of it. Previous studies have found traces of heavy metals, such as iron and magnesium mixed in the atmosphere of a white dwarf, lending credence to the theory.Astronomers previously relied on a technique known as spectroscopy. By studying the wavelengths emitted by the object they could determine its physical composition. The only evidence, until the X-ray study, that white dwarfs slowly consume the remnants of their solar system was indirect.

