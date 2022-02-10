Astra’s First Florida Launch Proves Unsuccessful After Encountering Mid-Flight Setback
20:21 GMT 10.02.2022 (Updated: 20:36 GMT 10.02.2022)
© Photo : Twitter/ AstraThe California-based Astra launch vehicle company is reporting a third failed attempt to reach orbit, using Rocket 3.3.
Private United States Rocket company Astra's first Florida, US rocket launch is unsuccessful following mid-flight setbacks. The launch was supposed to deliver a satellite for NASA as well as the University of Alabama, the University of New Mexico, and the University of California at Berkeley.
According to Carolina Ragolta Grossman, Director of Product at Astra, “An issue has been experienced during flight that prevented the delivery of our customer payloads to orbit today. We are deeply sorry to our customers NASA, University of Alabama, University of New Mexico, and UC Berkeley.”
Astra confirms an issue in flight prevented delivery of four CubeSats into orbit for NASA, the University of Alabama, New Mexico State University, and UC-Berkeley.— Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) February 10, 2022
Here’s a replay of the second stage tumbling at ignition.
📷: @Astra / @NASASpaceflight https://t.co/h8DFqMSi8q pic.twitter.com/iqOI5nLeKO
Details of what went wrong have yet to be released, but Astra's launch from Florida has experienced issues for the past week.
The launch was originally scheduled for February 5 but was canceled due to an issue with the radar system. A February 7 launch came within seconds of but was called off right as the engine fired.
Astra released a statement following the aborted mission stating, "Standing down today due to a minor telemetry issue. We are giving the team time to complete a thorough review and will provide an update on the next launch opportunity for NASA's ELaNa 41 mission soon."
Astra employed their Rocket 3.3 for the ElaNa 41 mission. The company calls the small, two-stage rocket, "the world's most responsive and affordable orbital launch system."
The fallout from the failed mission has been swift for Astra. The company's stock fell 5% during the webcast of the event as the rocket appeared to be tumbling. The New York Stock Exchange halted the stock for volatility at 3:05 p.m. ET.