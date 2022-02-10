Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/astras-first-florida-launch-proves-unsuccessful-after-encountering-mid-flight-setback-1092921679.html
Astra’s First Florida Launch Proves Unsuccessful After Encountering Mid-Flight Setback
Astra’s First Florida Launch Proves Unsuccessful After Encountering Mid-Flight Setback
Private United States Rocket company Astra's first Florida, US rocket launch is unsuccessful following mid-flight setbacks. The launch was supposed to deliver... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T20:21+0000
2022-02-10T20:36+0000
astra space
rocket
flight
technical failure
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1d/1083742688_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_30097cf991ac3015ab116781f2f06c87.jpg
According to Carolina Ragolta Grossman, Director of Product at Astra, “An issue has been experienced during flight that prevented the delivery of our customer payloads to orbit today. We are deeply sorry to our customers NASA, University of Alabama, University of New Mexico, and UC Berkeley.”Details of what went wrong have yet to be released, but Astra's launch from Florida has experienced issues for the past week. The launch was originally scheduled for February 5 but was canceled due to an issue with the radar system. A February 7 launch came within seconds of but was called off right as the engine fired. Astra employed their Rocket 3.3 for the ElaNa 41 mission. The company calls the small, two-stage rocket, "the world's most responsive and affordable orbital launch system." The fallout from the failed mission has been swift for Astra. The company's stock fell 5% during the webcast of the event as the rocket appeared to be tumbling. The New York Stock Exchange halted the stock for volatility at 3:05 p.m. ET.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1d/1083742688_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5774cb18a60aae2ec415579d80322259.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
astra space, rocket, flight, technical failure

Astra’s First Florida Launch Proves Unsuccessful After Encountering Mid-Flight Setback

20:21 GMT 10.02.2022 (Updated: 20:36 GMT 10.02.2022)
© Photo : Twitter/ AstraThe California-based Astra launch vehicle company is reporting a third failed attempt to reach orbit, using Rocket 3.3.
The California-based Astra launch vehicle company is reporting a third failed attempt to reach orbit, using Rocket 3.3. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ Astra
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Being updated
Private United States Rocket company Astra's first Florida, US rocket launch is unsuccessful following mid-flight setbacks. The launch was supposed to deliver a satellite for NASA as well as the University of Alabama, the University of New Mexico, and the University of California at Berkeley.
According to Carolina Ragolta Grossman, Director of Product at Astra, “An issue has been experienced during flight that prevented the delivery of our customer payloads to orbit today. We are deeply sorry to our customers NASA, University of Alabama, University of New Mexico, and UC Berkeley.”
Details of what went wrong have yet to be released, but Astra's launch from Florida has experienced issues for the past week.
The launch was originally scheduled for February 5 but was canceled due to an issue with the radar system. A February 7 launch came within seconds of but was called off right as the engine fired.

Astra released a statement following the aborted mission stating, "Standing down today due to a minor telemetry issue. We are giving the team time to complete a thorough review and will provide an update on the next launch opportunity for NASA's ELaNa 41 mission soon."

Astra employed their Rocket 3.3 for the ElaNa 41 mission. The company calls the small, two-stage rocket, "the world's most responsive and affordable orbital launch system."
The fallout from the failed mission has been swift for Astra. The company's stock fell 5% during the webcast of the event as the rocket appeared to be tumbling. The New York Stock Exchange halted the stock for volatility at 3:05 p.m. ET.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала