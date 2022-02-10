https://sputniknews.com/20220210/astras-first-florida-launch-proves-unsuccessful-after-encountering-mid-flight-setback-1092921679.html

Astra’s First Florida Launch Proves Unsuccessful After Encountering Mid-Flight Setback

According to Carolina Ragolta Grossman, Director of Product at Astra, “An issue has been experienced during flight that prevented the delivery of our customer payloads to orbit today. We are deeply sorry to our customers NASA, University of Alabama, University of New Mexico, and UC Berkeley.”Details of what went wrong have yet to be released, but Astra's launch from Florida has experienced issues for the past week. The launch was originally scheduled for February 5 but was canceled due to an issue with the radar system. A February 7 launch came within seconds of but was called off right as the engine fired. Astra employed their Rocket 3.3 for the ElaNa 41 mission. The company calls the small, two-stage rocket, "the world's most responsive and affordable orbital launch system." The fallout from the failed mission has been swift for Astra. The company's stock fell 5% during the webcast of the event as the rocket appeared to be tumbling. The New York Stock Exchange halted the stock for volatility at 3:05 p.m. ET.

