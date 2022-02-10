Abreast With Society: Adidas Frees the Nipple to Launch Inclusive Sports Bra Campaign

Adidas released this message alongside a 5x5 image featuring 25 unique sets of breasts (*Be advised, the linked image may offend some parties): A full-size poster featuring additional sets of breasts was erected outside of the Adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany. A post by @benmayorwhite applauded Adidas and Twitter user @HyperCait for their contribution to the campaign, which appears to have come about thanks to Adidas employees themselves. It's unclear if the employees who consented to the release were compensated. As expected, the nude campaign rollout against traditional sports bra sizes elicited both support and objection from those around the world. "That wouldn’t fly in the United States," noted Twitter user @HashMonie. "Lawsuits would be flying left and right. Hurt feelings and people being offended. Probably spin some racial things to it somehow as well.."Others were not as thrilled with the display."It's just a REALLY good thing I didn't scroll by this while in an office setting," tweeted @Machtyn, to the displeasure of many. "And, yes, I believe the human body is beautiful, it doesn't mean I need or want to see the parts meant for their husbands and babies."
It's unclear if the employees who consented to the release were compensated.
As expected, the nude campaign rollout against traditional sports bra sizes elicited both support and objection from those around the world.
"Stunning billboard! Refreshing to see breasts of all shapes and sizes in a non-sexual manner. Great work by all involved to get this approved," replied Twitter user @LadyGrey1111, while @Pushthekush2 quipped that "If I was 12 years old, you'd find me hiding in those bushes for hours."
"That wouldn’t fly in the United States," noted Twitter user @HashMonie. "Lawsuits would be flying left and right. Hurt feelings and people being offended. Probably spin some racial things to it somehow as well.."
"I’d like to see an equivalent ad promoting jock straps," said @Louise_mtn_wmn.
Others were not as thrilled with the display.
"It's just a REALLY good thing I didn't scroll by this while in an office setting," tweeted @Machtyn, to the displeasure of many. "And, yes, I believe the human body is beautiful, it doesn't mean I need or want to see the parts meant for their husbands and babies."