Abreast With Society: Adidas Frees the Nipple to Launch Inclusive Sports Bra Campaign

Followers of Adidas and other netizens had mixed emotions after Adidas took to social media on Wednesday to unveil its latest collection of sports bras. 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

Adidas released this message alongside a 5x5 image featuring 25 unique sets of breasts (*Be advised, the linked image may offend some parties): A full-size poster featuring additional sets of breasts was erected outside of the Adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany. A post by @benmayorwhite applauded Adidas and Twitter user @HyperCait for their contribution to the campaign, which appears to have come about thanks to Adidas employees themselves. It's unclear if the employees who consented to the release were compensated. As expected, the nude campaign rollout against traditional sports bra sizes elicited both support and objection from those around the world. "That wouldn’t fly in the United States," noted Twitter user @HashMonie. "Lawsuits would be flying left and right. Hurt feelings and people being offended. Probably spin some racial things to it somehow as well.."Others were not as thrilled with the display."It's just a REALLY good thing I didn't scroll by this while in an office setting," tweeted @Machtyn, to the displeasure of many. "And, yes, I believe the human body is beautiful, it doesn't mean I need or want to see the parts meant for their husbands and babies."

