https://sputniknews.com/20220210/60-potentially-habitable-planets-found-by-ai-algorithm-created-in-india-1092908723.html

60 Potentially Habitable Planets Found by AI Algorithm Created in India

60 Potentially Habitable Planets Found by AI Algorithm Created in India

The study was conducted by astronomers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani's Goa... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-10T11:33+0000

2022-02-10T11:33+0000

2022-02-10T12:12+0000

india

india

artificial intelligence

artificial intelligence (ai)

new planet

planet

algorithms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104546/95/1045469530_0:215:1920:1295_1920x0_80_0_0_9fc8b87b6cbd9839efb2044cf231ad72.jpg

Indian astronomers have created a new artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that has identified around 60 potentially habitable planets out of the 5,000 planets we know about. According to the study published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS), planets highlighted by the algorithm have a high probability of being habitable. Named "Multi-Stage Memetic Binary Tree Anomaly Identifier" (MSMBTAI), the AI method is based on a novel multi-stage memetic algorithm (MSMA) that acts as a quick screening tool for evaluating habitability perspectives from observed properties.The astronomers explained that the algorithm indicates cross-cultural evolution in posterity and as a result, can induce new learning mechanisms.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, india, artificial intelligence, artificial intelligence (ai), new planet, planet, algorithms