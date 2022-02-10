Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220210/60-potentially-habitable-planets-found-by-ai-algorithm-created-in-india-1092908723.html
60 Potentially Habitable Planets Found by AI Algorithm Created in India
60 Potentially Habitable Planets Found by AI Algorithm Created in India
The study was conducted by astronomers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani's Goa... 10.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-10T11:33+0000
2022-02-10T12:12+0000
india
india
artificial intelligence
artificial intelligence (ai)
new planet
planet
algorithms
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104546/95/1045469530_0:215:1920:1295_1920x0_80_0_0_9fc8b87b6cbd9839efb2044cf231ad72.jpg
Indian astronomers have created a new artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that has identified around 60 potentially habitable planets out of the 5,000 planets we know about. According to the study published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS), planets highlighted by the algorithm have a high probability of being habitable. Named "Multi-Stage Memetic Binary Tree Anomaly Identifier" (MSMBTAI), the AI method is based on a novel multi-stage memetic algorithm (MSMA) that acts as a quick screening tool for evaluating habitability perspectives from observed properties.The astronomers explained that the algorithm indicates cross-cultural evolution in posterity and as a result, can induce new learning mechanisms.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104546/95/1045469530_0:35:1920:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_e1e20e690b8cea66787b3f0e12cb0fd5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, india, artificial intelligence, artificial intelligence (ai), new planet, planet, algorithms

60 Potentially Habitable Planets Found by AI Algorithm Created in India

11:33 GMT 10.02.2022 (Updated: 12:12 GMT 10.02.2022)
© Photo : PixabaySpace exploration
Space exploration - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
© Photo : Pixabay
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The study was conducted by astronomers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani's Goa campus. The method devised by the scientists assessed the planets based on their similarity to Earth.
Indian astronomers have created a new artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm that has identified around 60 potentially habitable planets out of the 5,000 planets we know about.
According to the study published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS), planets highlighted by the algorithm have a high probability of being habitable.
Named "Multi-Stage Memetic Binary Tree Anomaly Identifier" (MSMBTAI), the AI method is based on a novel multi-stage memetic algorithm (MSMA) that acts as a quick screening tool for evaluating habitability perspectives from observed properties.

“Earth being the only habitable planet among thousands of planets is defined as an anomaly. We explored whether similar ‘anomaly candidates can be found using novel anomaly detection methods," said Dr. Snehanshu Saha of BITS Pilani, Goa Campus.

© PhotoHabitable planets discovered
Habitable planets discovered - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2022
Habitable planets discovered
© Photo
The astronomers explained that the algorithm indicates cross-cultural evolution in posterity and as a result, can induce new learning mechanisms.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала