US Embassy Warns of Possible Strike Over Abu Dhabi Amid Reports of Gas Tank Explosion

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Mission in the United Arab Emirates issued an alert warning Americans in the country about reports of a possible new missile or... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

"There are reports of a possible missile or drone strike having occurred over Abu Dhabi, UAE today February 9, 2022," the Embassy said. "The Embassy advises US citizens to immediately follow the safety actions listed below and stay alert in case of additional future attacks."US media reported that the alert may have been spurred by a gas tank that exploded in a fire in downtown Abu Dhabi. The Houthis have not immediately claimed any responsibility for an attack on the UAE, the report added.

