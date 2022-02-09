Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220209/us-court-allows-8mln-bail-for-spouses-arrested-over-stolen-bitcoins-reports-say-1092870887.html
US Court Allows $8Mln Bail for Spouses Arrested Over Stolen Bitcoins, Reports Say
US Court Allows $8Mln Bail for Spouses Arrested Over Stolen Bitcoins, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US court authorised Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan who were arrested on charges of laundering $4.5 billion in stolen... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-09T08:26+0000
2022-02-09T08:27+0000
us
bitcoin
bail
money laundering
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102204/63/1022046370_0:0:963:541_1920x0_80_0_0_cd3f015c0dc94014de7f14230ab0f314.jpg
Lichtenstein and Morgan were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 bitcoins, amounting to $4.5 billion at the current exchange rate, stolen from the virtual currency platform Bitfinex during a hacking attack in 2016.According to the media, at a hearing on Wednesday, a federal court ruled that the couple can leave jail on $8 million bail, including $5 million for Lichtenstein and $3 million for Morgan. Both defendants were assigned to stay in their home in New York City with ankle bracelets attached.The criminal case alleges that the suspects used numerous sophisticated methods to launder money stolen after the hacking attack on the Bitfinex platform, including using false identities to create Internet accounts, running computer programs to automate transactions, and depositing stolen funds on various virtual currency exchanges and darknet markets, among others.Lichtenstein and Morgan were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and five years in prison, respectively.The cyber-hacking of the Hong Kong cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex occurred in early August 2016. According to Bitfinex, hackers stole 119,756 bitcoins, equivalent to approximately $65 million at that time.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102204/63/1022046370_85:0:806:541_1920x0_80_0_0_36b1ef5a97058054003c0244aed2f663.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, bitcoin, bail, money laundering

US Court Allows $8Mln Bail for Spouses Arrested Over Stolen Bitcoins, Reports Say

08:26 GMT 09.02.2022 (Updated: 08:27 GMT 09.02.2022)
© Flickr / Penn StateHuman Rights Act
Human Rights Act - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
© Flickr / Penn State
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US court authorised Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan who were arrested on charges of laundering $4.5 billion in stolen bitcoins to be released from jail on $8 million bail, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
Lichtenstein and Morgan were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 bitcoins, amounting to $4.5 billion at the current exchange rate, stolen from the virtual currency platform Bitfinex during a hacking attack in 2016.
According to the media, at a hearing on Wednesday, a federal court ruled that the couple can leave jail on $8 million bail, including $5 million for Lichtenstein and $3 million for Morgan. Both defendants were assigned to stay in their home in New York City with ankle bracelets attached.
© REUTERS / Dado RuvicRepresentation of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken April 24, 2020
Representation of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken April 24, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
Representation of the virtual currency Bitcoin is seen on a motherboard in this picture illustration taken April 24, 2020
© REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
The criminal case alleges that the suspects used numerous sophisticated methods to launder money stolen after the hacking attack on the Bitfinex platform, including using false identities to create Internet accounts, running computer programs to automate transactions, and depositing stolen funds on various virtual currency exchanges and darknet markets, among others.
Lichtenstein and Morgan were charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and five years in prison, respectively.
The cyber-hacking of the Hong Kong cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex occurred in early August 2016. According to Bitfinex, hackers stole 119,756 bitcoins, equivalent to approximately $65 million at that time.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese