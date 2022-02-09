https://sputniknews.com/20220209/us-congressmen-urge-biden-to-take-cognitive-test-after-he-called-reporter-stupid-son-of-a-bh-1092887239.html

US Congressmen Urge Biden to Take Cognitive Test After He Called Reporter 'Stupid Son of a B***h'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A group of US lawmakers led by Congressman Ronny Jackson on Wednesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden, his physician and chief... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

"We again write to you to express concern with your current cognitive state. We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all Presidents should follow the example set by former President [Donald] Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities," the letter said. "To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately. We implore you to then publish the test results, so the American people know the full mental and intellectual health of their President, and to follow the example set before you."The lawmakers said they made the same request in June but were ignored and the public continued to lose confidence in Biden's ability to effectively carry out his duties as president.The letter also noted that during a press conference on the COVID-19 pandemic on December 16, Biden was unable to read the numbers in front of him."When attempting to announce the total number of the population who had received a booster shot, you said, '57… excuse me… 570… I don’t want to read it, I’m not sure I got the right number" before being corrected by Dr. Anthony Fauci with the right statistic of 57 million," the letter said. "This is not just a recent trend, as your mental decline and forgetfulness have become more apparent over the past two years."Jackson went on to say that during the campaign Biden often forgot the names of states where he went for rallies.The letter underscored that the request is not unusual given that the political opponents as well as corporate media pundits asked in 2018 then-President Donald Trump to take a cognitive test."In response, the White House physician conducted a Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA) for President Trump, at which he excelled," the letter said.The lawmakers said they encourage Biden to follow the example set by the former president Trump to undergo a cognitive test as soon as possible and immediately make the results available for the American people, the letter added.The calls come weeks after Biden was caught on a hit microphone calling Fox White House Correspondent Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a b***h".The president made the remark as reporters were shouting questions while exiting the East Room following a White House Competition Council meeting on efforts to lower prices."Would you take a question on inflation ... ? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?" Doocy asked Biden.

