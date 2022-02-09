Two Time Olympic Champion Mikaela Shiffrin Out of Beijing Olympic Slalom

American two-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion Mikaela Shiffrin missed a gate just seconds after the start of the first run in slalom at the Beijing Games on Wednesday and is out of the competition.Earlier, the 26-year-old athlete said that she plans to participate in all five individual tournaments. As for now, she is expected compete in three ski race events that left: Women’s Super-G on Thursday, Downhill on 14 February and Combined on 16 February.Alpine skiing at this year’s Winter Olympics Games are held at the Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field in China’s Yanqing District. It started with the Women’s Giant Slalom on Monday and competitions would last till 19 February, completing by Team Event.
Mikaela Shiffrin, who is fighting to get her third golden Olympic medal, also fell in the first event of the women's giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics on Monday.
