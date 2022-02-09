Registration was successful!
Two-Thirds of Americans Unable to Find Ukraine on Map, Those Who Can More Hawkish - Poll
Two-Thirds of Americans Unable to Find Ukraine on Map, Those Who Can More Hawkish - Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two out of three Americans are unable to locate Ukraine on a map but those who can are more likely to support further US action in the... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International
Two-Thirds of Americans Unable to Find Ukraine on Map, Those Who Can More Hawkish - Poll

20:39 GMT 09.02.2022
© AP Photo / Manu BraboUkrainian demonstrators carry a giant Ukrainian flag during a pro Ukrainian demonstration in Donetsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 17, 2014.
Ukrainian demonstrators carry a giant Ukrainian flag during a pro Ukrainian demonstration in Donetsk, Ukraine, Thursday, April 17, 2014. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
© AP Photo / Manu Brabo
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two out of three Americans are unable to locate Ukraine on a map but those who can are more likely to support further US action in the region, a Morning Consult poll report published on Wednesday said.
"When asked to find Ukraine on a blank map of Europe, only about 1 in 3 voters correctly located the country," the report said.
However, the polling data also found that voters who can identify Ukraine on a map are more likely to back stronger policy responses against Russia.
Almost 60% of those who could locate Ukraine supported broad sanctions on Russia if they launch an invasion, 50% supported sending more weapons to Ukraine while pursuing diplomacy with Russia, and 34% supported sending more troops to Eastern Europe if Russia invades, even if there may be US casualties, the report said.
The support for such actions was higher for those who could locate Ukraine than those who could not. Those who were unable to locate Ukraine supported the aforementioned measures 41%, 37% and 26% respectively, according to the polling data.
Nearly three out of four respondents were able to locate Russia on the map, although none selected Crimea when asked to identify the country, while many did when identifying Ukraine, the report added.
