Two-Thirds of Americans Unable to Find Ukraine on Map, Those Who Can More Hawkish - Poll

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Two out of three Americans are unable to locate Ukraine on a map but those who can are more likely to support further US action in the... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

"When asked to find Ukraine on a blank map of Europe, only about 1 in 3 voters correctly located the country," the report said.However, the polling data also found that voters who can identify Ukraine on a map are more likely to back stronger policy responses against Russia.Almost 60% of those who could locate Ukraine supported broad sanctions on Russia if they launch an invasion, 50% supported sending more weapons to Ukraine while pursuing diplomacy with Russia, and 34% supported sending more troops to Eastern Europe if Russia invades, even if there may be US casualties, the report said.The support for such actions was higher for those who could locate Ukraine than those who could not. Those who were unable to locate Ukraine supported the aforementioned measures 41%, 37% and 26% respectively, according to the polling data.Nearly three out of four respondents were able to locate Russia on the map, although none selected Crimea when asked to identify the country, while many did when identifying Ukraine, the report added.

