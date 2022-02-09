Registration was successful!
The Goal Posts Move Every Hour. Democrats Now Applaud Biden for Defeating COVID-19
The Goal Posts Move Every Hour. Democrats Now Applaud Biden for Defeating COVID-19
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the House passing a stopgap bill to prevent a shutdown, and... 09.02.2022
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the House passing a stopgap bill to prevent a shutdown, and Republican senators threatening to block the Iran deal.
GUESTTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Durham Investigation, Russiagate Still Unsolved, and The Weight of the U.S. GovernmentTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Joe Rogan, Censorship, and The Future of Free SpeechIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about Inspector General Horowitz, Russiagte leads to the Clintons, and both political parties corrupted the Constitution. Tyler talked about the misconduct of I.G. Horowitz and the updates on John Durham's investigation. Tyler discussed the Mueller investigation and how Roger Stone was prosecuted in the media.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ted Rall about the Joe Rogan video, Neil Young, and defining misinformation. Ted spoke on the issue of de-platforming artists and Joe Rogan under attack. Ted talked about the Biden administration and the Ned Price State Department's embarrassment.Also, even though Americans' approval of Biden's handling of the pandemic has dropped, Democrats continue to praise him for defeating COVID-19.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
spotify, doj, john durham , joe rogan, russiagate, covid-19, misinformation, аудио, radio, the backstory

The Goal Posts Move Every Hour. Democrats Now Applaud Biden for Defeating COVID-19

07:22 GMT 09.02.2022
The Goal Posts Move Every Hour. Democrats Now Applaud Biden for Defeating COVID19.
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the House passing a stopgap bill to prevent a shutdown, and Republican senators threatening to block the Iran deal.
GUEST
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | The Durham Investigation, Russiagate Still Unsolved, and The Weight of the U.S. Government
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Joe Rogan, Censorship, and The Future of Free Speech
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about Inspector General Horowitz, Russiagte leads to the Clintons, and both political parties corrupted the Constitution. Tyler talked about the misconduct of I.G. Horowitz and the updates on John Durham's investigation. Tyler discussed the Mueller investigation and how Roger Stone was prosecuted in the media.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Ted Rall about the Joe Rogan video, Neil Young, and defining misinformation. Ted spoke on the issue of de-platforming artists and Joe Rogan under attack. Ted talked about the Biden administration and the Ned Price State Department's embarrassment.
Also, even though Americans' approval of Biden's handling of the pandemic has dropped, Democrats continue to praise him for defeating COVID-19.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
