Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220209/spanish-fm-speaks-out-against-preventive-sanctions-on-russia-1092879923.html
Spanish Foreign Minister Speaks Out Against Preventive Sanctions on Russia
Spanish Foreign Minister Speaks Out Against Preventive Sanctions on Russia
KIEV(Sputnik) – Western countries should abandon sanctions on Russia over Ukraine since the main focus is now on a diplomatic rather than military resolution... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-09T13:17+0000
2022-02-09T13:21+0000
spain
russia
sanctions
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092769850_0:96:3303:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_231a9fbbc96e6a2f710ce101c123926b.jpg
The parties should direct all efforts at de-escalation through diplomatic dialogue, taking into account that no one is actually preparing for war so a military scenario is not inevitable, the minister added.Moscow has repeatedly dismissed Western allegations of its intention to invade Ukraine with troops it has allegedly been amassing near the common border, adding that Western information “hysteria” seems to be a cover for Kiev’s plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements on the conflict in the breakaway region of Donbass.In addition, Russia has expressed concern over NATO's activities near its borders, which it deems to be a threat to national security, as well as military assistance to Ukraine by Western nations.
spain
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092769850_286:0:3017:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33efeb80a6f9b0714b0eec137a6a49e9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spain, russia, sanctions, ukraine

Spanish Foreign Minister Speaks Out Against Preventive Sanctions on Russia

13:17 GMT 09.02.2022 (Updated: 13:21 GMT 09.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the photo bankView of the Kremlin
View of the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
KIEV(Sputnik) – Western countries should abandon sanctions on Russia over Ukraine since the main focus is now on a diplomatic rather than military resolution of the crisis, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Wednesday.

"The situation itself is tense enough to create even more tension or create some kind of assumption", Albares said at a press conference in Kiev following talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, when asked about the possibility of imposing sanctions on Moscow as a preventive measure ahead of an alleged military action by Russia.

The parties should direct all efforts at de-escalation through diplomatic dialogue, taking into account that no one is actually preparing for war so a military scenario is not inevitable, the minister added.
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the photo bankFearless Guardian - 2015 Ukrainian-US drills
Fearless Guardian - 2015 Ukrainian-US drills - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
Fearless Guardian - 2015 Ukrainian-US drills
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the photo bank
Moscow has repeatedly dismissed Western allegations of its intention to invade Ukraine with troops it has allegedly been amassing near the common border, adding that Western information “hysteria” seems to be a cover for Kiev’s plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements on the conflict in the breakaway region of Donbass.
In addition, Russia has expressed concern over NATO's activities near its borders, which it deems to be a threat to national security, as well as military assistance to Ukraine by Western nations.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese