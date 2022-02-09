https://sputniknews.com/20220209/spanish-fm-speaks-out-against-preventive-sanctions-on-russia-1092879923.html

Spanish Foreign Minister Speaks Out Against Preventive Sanctions on Russia

Spanish Foreign Minister Speaks Out Against Preventive Sanctions on Russia

KIEV(Sputnik) – Western countries should abandon sanctions on Russia over Ukraine since the main focus is now on a diplomatic rather than military resolution... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-09T13:17+0000

2022-02-09T13:17+0000

2022-02-09T13:21+0000

spain

russia

sanctions

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/05/1092769850_0:96:3303:1954_1920x0_80_0_0_231a9fbbc96e6a2f710ce101c123926b.jpg

The parties should direct all efforts at de-escalation through diplomatic dialogue, taking into account that no one is actually preparing for war so a military scenario is not inevitable, the minister added.Moscow has repeatedly dismissed Western allegations of its intention to invade Ukraine with troops it has allegedly been amassing near the common border, adding that Western information “hysteria” seems to be a cover for Kiev’s plans to sabotage the Minsk agreements on the conflict in the breakaway region of Donbass.In addition, Russia has expressed concern over NATO's activities near its borders, which it deems to be a threat to national security, as well as military assistance to Ukraine by Western nations.

spain

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

spain, russia, sanctions, ukraine