Russian Sports Ministry Says It's Premature to Comment on Figure Skater's Reported Doping Test

BEIJING (Sputnik) - It would be premature to comment on media reports about Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's alleged dubious drug test, the Russian... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-09T17:49+0000

2022-02-09T17:49+0000

2022-02-09T17:49+0000

2022 winter olympic games in beijing

russia

figure skating

olympic games

doping tests

"The Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation thinks it to be premature to comment about the information in the media regarding the postponement of the awards ceremony for the figure skating team competition at the Games in Beijing until official information," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry went on to emphasise Russia's commitment to counteracting all types of violations of sports rules and Olympic ethics.Earlier in the day, the Inside the Games news portal reported that the postponement of the ceremony of awarding medals to the Russian skating team for winning the team tournament at the Olympic Games in Beijing was allegedly caused by an issue with the 15-year-old figure skater's drug test.Russian figure skaters won the Olympic figure skating team competition on Monday. The Olympic figure skating team competition adds up scores from singles skaters (men and women), pairs and ice dancers. The Russian Olympic champions include Kamila Valieva (women’s singles); Mark Kondratyuk (men’s singles); Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov (pairs); Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov (ice dance).

