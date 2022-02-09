Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220209/russia-strongly-condemns-israeli-airstrikes-in-syria-1092871942.html
Russia Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrikes in Syria
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Russia strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes in Syria and considers them illegal according to international law, Russian Ambassador to... 09.02.2022
2022-02-09T08:37+0000
2022-02-09T08:50+0000
russia
syria
israel
middle east
Russia Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrikes in Syria

08:37 GMT 09.02.2022 (Updated: 08:50 GMT 09.02.2022)
© Israeli Air ForceThe first F-35I Adir test aircraft outside of the US landed at the Israeli AF Flight Test Center at Tel-Nof AFB on Nov. 11, 2020. It will be used to develop and test advanced capabilities that Israel alone is allowed to add to its fleet of F-35I fighters.
The first F-35I Adir test aircraft outside of the US landed at the Israeli AF Flight Test Center at Tel-Nof AFB on Nov. 11, 2020. It will be used to develop and test advanced capabilities that Israel alone is allowed to add to its fleet of F-35I fighters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
© Israeli Air Force
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Russia strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes in Syria and considers them illegal according to international law, Russian Ambassador to Damascus Alexander Efimov told Sputnik.

"Russia strongly condemns the Israeli air raids in Syria and calls to end them. Consistently and at various levels, we bring this position to Western Jerusalem," Efimov said, adding that such actions deteriorate the situation in the region.

Earlier in the day, Damascus said that one soldier was killed and five others wounded in a recent Israeli attack in Syria. Israel has said that it struck Syrian air defences in response to the launch of an anti-aircraft missile from the territory of the Arab country.
Over the past several years, Israel has been conducting regular strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria. However, the Israeli military rarely comments on such incidents.
In December, Syrian TV reported Israeli airstrikes in Latakia, which damaged a container yard in a commercial port and caused a fire. Before that, in November, Israel also reportedly targeted Homs and Tartus.
