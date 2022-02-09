https://sputniknews.com/20220209/russia-strongly-condemns-israeli-airstrikes-in-syria-1092871942.html

Russia Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrikes in Syria

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Russia strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes in Syria and considers them illegal according to international law, Russian Ambassador to...

Earlier in the day, Damascus said that one soldier was killed and five others wounded in a recent Israeli attack in Syria. Israel has said that it struck Syrian air defences in response to the launch of an anti-aircraft missile from the territory of the Arab country.Over the past several years, Israel has been conducting regular strikes against what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria. However, the Israeli military rarely comments on such incidents.In December, Syrian TV reported Israeli airstrikes in Latakia, which damaged a container yard in a commercial port and caused a fire. Before that, in November, Israel also reportedly targeted Homs and Tartus.

