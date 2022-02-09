https://sputniknews.com/20220209/rt-de-turns-to-berlin-court-to-overturn-decision-on-broadcast-ban-in-germany-1092866083.html

RT DE Turns to Berlin Court to Overturn Decision on Broadcast Ban in Germany

Last week, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin is concerned about the situation regarding the ban of RT DE in Germany and that... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

RT DE has filed a lawsuit with a Berlin court demanding to strike down a decision by the nation's regulator to ban the channel from being broadcast in Germany.The German media regulator MABB earlier officially banned broadcasts by RT DE in Germany, claiming that the channel's organisers did not have the necessary permission. RT DE's operations in Germany have been terminated across all platforms, including internet, mobile apps, smart TV applications, and satellites. "The speculations expressed by MABB are not related to reality. We emphasised that RT DE Productions provides services to ANO TV-Novosti solely as a content producer, and also clearly showed that we are in no way responsible for RT DE broadcasting. We expect the Administrative Court of Berlin to reverse the wrongful decision by MABB", the statement stressed.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, for her part, promised last week that Moscow would announce retaliatory measures against German media outlets. It was followed by the Russian Foreign Ministry's announcement that Moscow is shutting down Deutsche Welle in Russia. "The correspondent's office of the German television and radio company Deutsche Welle in the Russian Federation has been closed", the ministry said, adding that all employees of Deutsche Welle's Russian bureau will lose their accreditation. Moscow will also draw up a list of officials involved in blocking RT DE who will be barred from entering Russia, the ministry said.

