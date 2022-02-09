Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220209/report-macron-did-not-consult-nato-allies-about-proposals-to-putin-1092883174.html
Report: Macron Did Not Consult NATO Allies About Proposals to Putin
Report: Macron Did Not Consult NATO Allies About Proposals to Putin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron did not consult with NATO allies about the proposals he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin
emmanuel macron
vladimir putin
european union
Among the proposals privately discussed by the two leaders was Ukraine becoming neutral, a move that would rule out its joining NATO, according to Daily Mail. Macron has not consulted with his NATO partners on the proposals before the visit, the newspaper noted.Macron met with Putin in Moscow on Monday. According to the French president, they managed to find common ground concerning Ukraine and agreed to have a phone conversation soon. On Tuesday, Macron met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kiev. On Thursday, political advisers of the Normandy Four, which consists of Russia and Ukraine in addition to Germany and France, will meet in Berlin to further discuss the resolution of conflict in eastern Ukraine.Tensions have escalated in recent months with Kiev and the West accusing Russia of intending to attack Ukraine, citing a troop buildup at the common border, claims that Moscow has repeatedly dismissed.
european union
emmanuel macron, vladimir putin, european union

Report: Macron Did Not Consult NATO Allies About Proposals to Putin

14:02 GMT 09.02.2022
© REUTERS / POOLFrance's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the media as he arrives on the first day of the European Union summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2021.
France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses the media as he arrives on the first day of the European Union summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron did not consult with NATO allies about the proposals he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Moscow, the Daily Mail newspaper reported Wednesday, citing a source in the UK government.

"He is doing his own thing, we don't know what's happening. He's gone beyond the Nato position. But it is interesting. We'll just have to see how it plays out", the source was quoted as saying by the daily.

Among the proposals privately discussed by the two leaders was Ukraine becoming neutral, a move that would rule out its joining NATO, according to Daily Mail. Macron has not consulted with his NATO partners on the proposals before the visit, the newspaper noted.
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) / NATO flag
NATO flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
NATO flag
CC BY 2.0 / Sergeant Paul Shaw LBIPP (Army) /
Macron met with Putin in Moscow on Monday. According to the French president, they managed to find common ground concerning Ukraine and agreed to have a phone conversation soon. On Tuesday, Macron met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kiev. On Thursday, political advisers of the Normandy Four, which consists of Russia and Ukraine in addition to Germany and France, will meet in Berlin to further discuss the resolution of conflict in eastern Ukraine.
Tensions have escalated in recent months with Kiev and the West accusing Russia of intending to attack Ukraine, citing a troop buildup at the common border, claims that Moscow has repeatedly dismissed.
