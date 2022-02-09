https://sputniknews.com/20220209/report-macron-did-not-consult-nato-allies-about-proposals-to-putin-1092883174.html

Report: Macron Did Not Consult NATO Allies About Proposals to Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron did not consult with NATO allies about the proposals he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

Among the proposals privately discussed by the two leaders was Ukraine becoming neutral, a move that would rule out its joining NATO, according to Daily Mail. Macron has not consulted with his NATO partners on the proposals before the visit, the newspaper noted.Macron met with Putin in Moscow on Monday. According to the French president, they managed to find common ground concerning Ukraine and agreed to have a phone conversation soon. On Tuesday, Macron met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Kiev. On Thursday, political advisers of the Normandy Four, which consists of Russia and Ukraine in addition to Germany and France, will meet in Berlin to further discuss the resolution of conflict in eastern Ukraine.Tensions have escalated in recent months with Kiev and the West accusing Russia of intending to attack Ukraine, citing a troop buildup at the common border, claims that Moscow has repeatedly dismissed.

