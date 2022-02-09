Registration was successful!
Paris November 2015 Attacks Suspect Abdeslam: I Support Daesh and I Love Them
Paris November 2015 Attacks Suspect Abdeslam: I Support Daesh and I Love Them
The terrorist attacks were the deadliest in France since World War II. Some 130 people were killed and over 400 injured when terrorists detonated suicide vests and shot people in the French capital Paris. Prosecutors believe Salah Abdeslam is the only surviving member of Daesh* who was involved in them.