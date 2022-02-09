https://sputniknews.com/20220209/multiple-washington-dc-schools-evacuated-amid-bomb-threats-1092891408.html
Multiple Washington, DC Schools Evacuated Amid Bomb Threats
Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) reported on Wednesday that multiple schools in the US capital city were being evacuated due to bomb threats against them.District of Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez told local media there were "security threats" at Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, and Ron Brown College Preparatory High School.Dunbar High School, located in the city's Truxton Circle neighborhood, was also evacuated a day prior due to another bomb threat made when Second Husband Doug Emhoff was visiting the school for an event.All three targeted high schools have majority-Black student bodies.This also comes just days after Howard University, a Historic Black College in the city, also had a bomb threat made against it. It was just one of 14 HBCUs against which threats were made at the beginning of Black History Month. Others included Bowie State University and Morgan State University, both in nearby Maryland.Both the US Department of Justice and civil rights groups have warned of a dangerous rise in white supremacist and white nationalist groups and propaganda in the United States in recent years. They have targeted Black, Latino, Asian, and Jewish people and institutions, as well as those of the LGBTQ community.
18:37 GMT 09.02.2022 (Updated: 19:14 GMT 09.02.2022)
Being updated
On the first day of Black History Month in the United States, 14 Historic Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) had bomb threats made against them, which the FBI is investigating.
Washington Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) reported on Wednesday that multiple schools in the US capital city were being evacuated due to bomb threats against them.
"MPD is responding to multiple bomb threats around the District including DCPS and DC Charter Schools," the city's police department tweeted
on Wednesday afternoon. "Schools are currently being evacuated. Investigations are ongoing."
District of Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Enrique Gutierrez told local media
there were "security threats" at Dunbar High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, and Ron Brown College Preparatory High School.
"All students and staff were safely evacuated in accordance with DCPS protocols. DC Public Schools values the safety of all our students, staff, and visitors and will continue to offer support to our school communities while the MPD investigations are ongoing," he added.
Dunbar High School, located in the city's Truxton Circle neighborhood, was also evacuated a day prior due to another bomb threat made when Second Husband Doug Emhoff was visiting
the school for an event.
All three targeted high schools have majority-Black student bodies.
This also comes just days after Howard University, a Historic Black College in the city, also had a bomb threat
made against it. It was just one of 14 HBCUs against which threats were made at the beginning of Black History Month. Others included Bowie State University and Morgan State University, both in nearby Maryland.
Both the US Department of Justice and civil rights groups have warned of a dangerous rise
in white supremacist and white nationalist groups and propaganda
in the United States in recent years. They have targeted Black, Latino, Asian, and Jewish people and institutions, as well as those of the LGBTQ community.