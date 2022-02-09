https://sputniknews.com/20220209/moscow-on-potential-delivery-of-us-abm-system-to-ukraine-russia-urges-to-avoid-stupidity-1092872913.html

Moscow on Potential Delivery of US THAAD Systems to Ukraine: Russia Urges to Avoid 'Stupidity'

The statement comes amid a standoff between the Kremlin, Ukraine, and the West over the list of security demands Russian authorities made last year

The potential delivery of US THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems to Ukraine will decrease the chances of finding a political solution to the crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said, adding that Moscow urges to avoid any "stupidity" on the matter.The diplomat stated that the Kremlin had taken American counter proposals on military drills and de-escalation seriously, but stressed that Russia wants to understand if Washington is ready for serious talks about the non-expansion of NATO. The negotiations on security guarantees depend on America's readiness to discuss this issue, Sergei Ryabkov emphasised.

