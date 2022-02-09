Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220209/moscow-on-potential-delivery-of-us-abm-system-to-ukraine-russia-urges-to-avoid-stupidity-1092872913.html
Moscow on Potential Delivery of US THAAD Systems to Ukraine: Russia Urges to Avoid 'Stupidity'
Moscow on Potential Delivery of US THAAD Systems to Ukraine: Russia Urges to Avoid 'Stupidity'
The statement comes amid a standoff between the Kremlin, Ukraine, and the West over the list of security demands Russian authorities made last year, which... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-09T08:57+0000
2022-02-09T09:18+0000
world
ukraine
russia
nato
united states
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The potential delivery of US THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems to Ukraine will decrease the chances of finding a political solution to the crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said, adding that Moscow urges to avoid any "stupidity" on the matter.The diplomat stated that the Kremlin had taken American counter proposals on military drills and de-escalation seriously, but stressed that Russia wants to understand if Washington is ready for serious talks about the non-expansion of NATO. The negotiations on security guarantees depend on America's readiness to discuss this issue, Sergei Ryabkov emphasised.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, ukraine, russia, nato, united states

Moscow on Potential Delivery of US THAAD Systems to Ukraine: Russia Urges to Avoid 'Stupidity'

08:57 GMT 09.02.2022 (Updated: 09:18 GMT 09.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
The statement comes amid a standoff between the Kremlin, Ukraine, and the West over the list of security demands Russian authorities made last year, which Moscow says are needed to defuse the crisis in Ukraine and lower tensions in Europe.
The potential delivery of US THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems to Ukraine will decrease the chances of finding a political solution to the crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said, adding that Moscow urges to avoid any "stupidity" on the matter.
The diplomat stated that the Kremlin had taken American counter proposals on military drills and de-escalation seriously, but stressed that Russia wants to understand if Washington is ready for serious talks about the non-expansion of NATO. The negotiations on security guarantees depend on America's readiness to discuss this issue, Sergei Ryabkov emphasised.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese