Mexican President Obrador Suggests 'Pausing' Diplomatic Relations With Spain

The president noted that he chose to take a "breather" instead of outright cutting ties with Madrid to determine and chart a way forward in bilateral... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has suggested "pausing" his country's diplomatic relations with Spain as he accused the latter's government and companies of ransacking Mexico.

