Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
https://sputniknews.com/20220209/mexican-president-obrador-suggests-pausing-diplomatic-relations-with-spain-1092888970.html
Mexican President Obrador Suggests 'Pausing' Diplomatic Relations With Spain
Mexican President Obrador Suggests 'Pausing' Diplomatic Relations With Spain
The president noted that he chose to take a "breather" instead of outright cutting ties with Madrid to determine and chart a way forward in bilateral... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-09T16:54+0000
2022-02-09T16:54+0000
2022-02-09T17:06+0000
world
europe
mexico
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has suggested "pausing" his country's diplomatic relations with Spain as he accused the latter's government and companies of ransacking Mexico.
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
world, europe, mexico
Mexican President Obrador Suggests 'Pausing' Diplomatic Relations With Spain
16:54 GMT 09.02.2022 (Updated: 17:06 GMT 09.02.2022) Subscribe
Being updated
The president noted that he chose to take a "breather" instead of outright cutting ties with Madrid to determine and chart a way forward in bilateral relations.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has suggested "pausing" his country's diplomatic relations with Spain as he accused the latter's government and companies of ransacking Mexico.