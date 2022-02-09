https://sputniknews.com/20220209/melania-trump-to-use-parler-for-her-social-media-communications-1092882626.html

Former First Lady Melania Trump has engaged Parler in a special arrangement so that the platform will host her social media communications.#Parler CEO George Farmer said he was "excited to take [a] step forward" in cooperation with Melania Trump, which first started in December 2021. The ex-first lady herself touted Parler's adherence to the ideas of freedom of speech, as well as their focus on the nascent web technologies of the future.The Web3 technology, which she referred to in her speech dedicated to the collaboration with Parler, stands for the use of decentralised platforms using blockchain and token-based economics like Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens (NFT). Web3 is believed to be the future vector of internet development and a step forward from the current Web 2.0 meta that is characterised by centralised platforms allowing the production and placement of user-created content.Parler, which currently has around 16 million registered users, is one of the first social media platforms to incorporate blockchain technology. The platform struck a deal with Melania Trump last December to host her own blockchain and NFT products featured on MelaniaTrump.com.The social media company's popularity jumped in January 2021 after it agreed to host departing US President Donald Trump, who had been ejected from mainstream platforms over his alleged influence on the events of 6 January at the Capitol. Parler insisted that it wouldn't be banning Trump, calling such moves by its competitors a form of censorship. It was touted by the then president and his followers as a bastion of free speech opposing the alleged conspiracy by Big Tech.

