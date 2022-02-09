https://sputniknews.com/20220209/magnetic-storm-ruins-up-to-40-spacex-satellites-1092872652.html

The geomagnetic storm that occurred earlier this month was prompted by a powerful M-class solar flare on 30 January, which lasted for over four hours and was followed by a coronal mass ejection. The satellites were put into a safe-mode flying edge-on "like a sheet of paper" to ensure protection against the storm.The devices are designed to die upon reentering the atmosphere to prevent collisions with other objects in orbit, as well as orbital debris from reaching the Earth.Forty-nine Starlink satellites were launched into orbit on a Falcon 9 rocket on 3 February from the Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral, Florida.The Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connection across the world.

