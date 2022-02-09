https://sputniknews.com/20220209/macron-moves-for-diplomatic-resolution-with-russia-canada-truckers-protest-continues-1092864572.html

Macron Moves for Diplomatic Resolution with Russia; Canada Truckers Protest Continues

The Canadian truckers convoy continues as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau argues that the movement poses a threat to democracy.

Macron Moves for Diplomatic Resolution with Russia; Canada Truckers Protest Continues

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the Ottawa truckers protest. The Canadian truckers convoy continues as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau argues that the movement poses a threat to democracy.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the NATO security crisis. President Macron is arguing that it will be impossible to build peace in Europe without dialogue with Russia. Also, Moscow reacts to the US putting a THAAD missile system in Ukraine.Daryl Jones joins us to discuss US domestic policy. In what many deem another major blow to the Voting Rights Act, the Supreme Court has halted a lower court ruling ordering Alabama to redraw a voting map favoring Black residents.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. President Biden is relying on the most voracious anti-Russia hawks for foreign policy advice, and the outcome is failure and isolation for the US empire.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Syrian war has been a disastrous failure for the US empire, and the current illegal occupation is a continuation of failed policies. Also, we discuss Turkey's role in the Ukraine crisis.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss US/EU relations. It is looking increasingly like the US is treating its European "allies" as adversaries in the standoff over Ukraine. Germany and France press for a peaceful resolution as the US continues to threaten the economies of both Russia and the European Union.Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. The Biden Administration continues its brutal deportation of Haitians despite a humanitarian outcry for reconsideration.Erica Ryan, coordinating committee member of the Black Alliance For Peace, member of the Black working-class centered Ujima People’s Progress Party in Maryland, founder of Liberation Through Reading and co-editor of the Revolutionary African blog Hood Communist, joins us to discuss the America Competes Act. The Black Alliance for Peace has released a condemnation of the $250 billion America Competes Act. This legislation is a corporate cash giveaway couched in anti-China rhetoric.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

