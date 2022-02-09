Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220209/kanye-wests-dominatrix-girlfriend-julia-fox-opens-up-on-smothering-strangers-in-sex-dungeons-1092885621.html
Kanye West's 'Dominatrix' Girlfriend Julia Fox Opens Up on Smothering Strangers in 'Sex Dungeons'
Kanye West's 'Dominatrix' Girlfriend Julia Fox Opens Up on Smothering Strangers in 'Sex Dungeons'
In early January, Fox penned an article for Interview magazine confirming her relationship with Kanye West after the rapper took her out on a date, surprising... 09.02.2022
Julia Fox has opened up about her past as a "dominatrix" during a "Call Her Daddy" podcast, revealing how she made her entrance into BDSM.Apparently, there was a time when the actress was in need of cash and she stumbled upon an ad for a dominatrix position on Craigslist. She "wasn't comfortable to have sex with a stranger", but the offered position involved "no sex, no nudity", and would pay up to $1,000 per day.The "Uncut Gems" actress said that at one point, she ended up working in what was called a "dungeon", where there were rooms for any type of fantasy. "There's a few in Manhattan and other parts of New York as well and it's legal. You go downstairs, it's a basement, there'd be all these different rooms. There was a medical room for [a] nurse/doctor fantasy, there was a torture room, another type of chamber, a cross-dressing room, a schoolroom, for any type of fantasy. It's really like role playing, it's like acting. When people say how did you get your start in acting it's really like the dungeon because I would have to improv multiple times a day on very short notice".Even though she "never" had sex as a dominatrix, she used to tease and smother strangers in sex dungeons.Ye's girlfriend also revealed that she’s into very specific types of porn these days.“I’m into weirdly, like, partner swapping and then watching, more [foursome] vibes. I’ve never done it. In my other relationships, I feel like I’ve always been so jealous and so possessive in my relationships. I don’t want to be like that in the future”.There have been rumours that West and Fox, who have been seeing each other since New Year’s Eve, broke up after she deleted some pictures of them from her Instagram. However, the 32-year-old ex-dominatrix shut down the speculation, saying: "Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore. And I took the f**king photos down because I read the comments and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted photos where you looked good in’”.The two are said to be in an open relationship.
Zara Muradyan
