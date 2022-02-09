Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220209/japan-ready-to-supply-lng-to-europe-if-ukrainian-crisis-escalates-reports-say-1092869868.html
Japan Ready to Supply LNG to Europe if Ukrainian Crisis Escalates, Reports Say
Japan Ready to Supply LNG to Europe if Ukrainian Crisis Escalates, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japan is ready to organize the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to European countries in the event of an escalation of the situation... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-09T07:50+0000
2022-02-09T07:50+0000
japan
lng
gas
europe
russia
asia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092483248_0:276:2997:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_213d931aa349cc50834fc6402b45fb2b.jpg
According to the Kyodo news agency, an official statement on the issue is expected later on Wednesday. Japan plans to ensure sufficient gas reserves for itself before providing supplies to European nations. The volume and timing of deliveries are not specified.Last week, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Koichi Hagiuda commenting on reports of US-EU-Asian nations talks on an increase in gas supplies to Europe in case tensions over Ukraine escalate said that the government would explore possible options that will not adversely affect the Japanese population.Last month, news media reported that Washington was seeking alternative sources of natural gas for Europe in case Russia cuts off transit through Ukraine. The US reportedly considered disruptions of exports via other routes a less likely scenario.The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had already sent over 20 gas tankers to Europe in an attempt to find an alternative to Russian fuel. According to the media, the US authorities held video calls with officials around the world, trying to convince purchasers in South Korea, Japan, and other countries who have already paid for gas supplies to redirect them to Europe. In turn, European officials planned to visit Doha and Baku to secure gas supplies, the newspaper said.The Kremlin has repeatedly said that Moscow always unfailingly fulfils its gas supplies obligations and has never given any reason to doubt its reliability. Russia has denied accusations of aggressive actions, saying that it does not threaten anyone and does not intend to attack anyone, adding that all statements about alleged Russia's "invasion plans" are being used as an excuse to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.
japan
asia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/18/1092483248_77:0:2808:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5052e2bfafa44d0bbc05c3cac95c2a47.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, lng, gas, europe, russia, asia

Japan Ready to Supply LNG to Europe if Ukrainian Crisis Escalates, Reports Say

07:50 GMT 09.02.2022
© REUTERS / LEE SMITHFILE PHOTO: Flames come out of a domestic gas ring of an oven in Durham, Britain, September 23, 2021.
FILE PHOTO: Flames come out of a domestic gas ring of an oven in Durham, Britain, September 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
© REUTERS / LEE SMITH
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japan is ready to organize the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to European countries in the event of an escalation of the situation around Ukraine and subsequent disruptions of Russian gas deliveries to Europe, media reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.
According to the Kyodo news agency, an official statement on the issue is expected later on Wednesday. Japan plans to ensure sufficient gas reserves for itself before providing supplies to European nations. The volume and timing of deliveries are not specified.
Last week, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Koichi Hagiuda commenting on reports of US-EU-Asian nations talks on an increase in gas supplies to Europe in case tensions over Ukraine escalate said that the government would explore possible options that will not adversely affect the Japanese population.
Last month, news media reported that Washington was seeking alternative sources of natural gas for Europe in case Russia cuts off transit through Ukraine. The US reportedly considered disruptions of exports via other routes a less likely scenario.
© AFP 2022 / SERGEY BOBOKA picture shows a partial view of a compressor station of Ukraine's Naftogaz national oil and gas company near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on August 5, 2014
A picture shows a partial view of a compressor station of Ukraine's Naftogaz national oil and gas company near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on August 5, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
A picture shows a partial view of a compressor station of Ukraine's Naftogaz national oil and gas company near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on August 5, 2014
© AFP 2022 / SERGEY BOBOK
The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had already sent over 20 gas tankers to Europe in an attempt to find an alternative to Russian fuel. According to the media, the US authorities held video calls with officials around the world, trying to convince purchasers in South Korea, Japan, and other countries who have already paid for gas supplies to redirect them to Europe. In turn, European officials planned to visit Doha and Baku to secure gas supplies, the newspaper said.
The Kremlin has repeatedly said that Moscow always unfailingly fulfils its gas supplies obligations and has never given any reason to doubt its reliability. Russia has denied accusations of aggressive actions, saying that it does not threaten anyone and does not intend to attack anyone, adding that all statements about alleged Russia's "invasion plans" are being used as an excuse to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese