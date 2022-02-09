https://sputniknews.com/20220209/italian-woman-found-dead-sitting-in-dining-room-chair-two-years-after-her-death-1092892326.html

Italian Woman Found Dead Sitting in Dining Room Chair Two Years After Her Death

Italian Woman Found Dead Sitting in Dining Room Chair Two Years After Her Death

Newly surfaced reports have revealed that the body of a 70-year-old Italian woman was found inside her home near Lake Como, in northern Italy, two years after... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-09T19:39+0000

2022-02-09T19:39+0000

2022-02-09T19:37+0000

italy

death

investigation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/09/1092892444_0:164:3061:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_31368e06119bfa380ef3e3b876c74d11.jpg

Officials have identified the deceased as Marinella Beretta, and have revealed that her body was found sitting in a chair in her dining room after the Como fire brigade responded to complaints about trees in her garden, according to France24. It was reported that authorities responded to her home over concerns that trees in the area could be uprooted by recent strong winds.Beretta’s cause of death remains unknown but examiners believe she died sometime toward the end of 2019.Como City Hall press officer Francesca Manfredi confirmed the incident to CNN on Wednesday. Manfredi says no relatives of Beretta have come forward yet, and that local police are investigating to see if she had any surviving relatives.“Taking care of each other is the experience of families, institutions, of our being citizens. No one should be alone," Elena Bonetti, Italy’s minister for family and equal opportunities, wrote on Facebook. "What happened to Marinella Beretta in Como, the forgotten loneliness, hurts our consciences. Remembering her life is the duty of a community that wants to remain united.”A 2018 report by the National Statistics Institute previously found that nearly 40% of Italians over the age of 75 live alone and do not have relatives, nor friends, to turn to in the case of an emergency.“Many of us still have memories of the chaotic, branched families of peasant Italy. Instead, the modern family is reduced to an ever tighter fist: two spouses and a couple of children, at best. And when [one does not] have even spouses or children, you die alone, [or] live alone, which is almost worse,” Massimo Gramellini, editorialist for the Corriere della Sera newspaper, wrote of Beretta’s death.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

italy, death, investigation