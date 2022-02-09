IRGC Chief Says Iran to Continue Advancing Its Ballistic Missile Programme

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Bagheri has stated that the country will continue to advance its ballistic missile development and production as Tehran unveiled its new third-generation long-range missile dubbed "Kheibarshekan".
Nations in the West have long been expressing concerns about Iran's ballistic missile programme, urging Tehran to slash it during the signing of Iran nuclear deal in 2015. Iran insisted that it needs these missiles for defensive purposes and will not end the programme.
"We will continue on the path of growth, development, and excellence for our missile power, both in terms of quantity and quality", Bagheri said as cited by the Tasnim news agency.