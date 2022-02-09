Registration was successful!
IRGC Chief Says Iran to Continue Advancing Its Ballistic Missile Programme
IRGC Chief Says Iran to Continue Advancing Its Ballistic Missile Programme
09.02.2022
The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Bagheri has stated that the country will continue to advance its ballistic missile development and production as Tehran unveiled its new third-generation long-range missile dubbed "Kheibarshekan".
IRGC Chief Says Iran to Continue Advancing Its Ballistic Missile Programme

09:17 GMT 09.02.2022 (Updated: 09:27 GMT 09.02.2022)
Nations in the West have long been expressing concerns about Iran's ballistic missile programme, urging Tehran to slash it during the signing of Iran nuclear deal in 2015. Iran insisted that it needs these missiles for defensive purposes and will not end the programme.
The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Bagheri has stated that the country will continue to advance its ballistic missile development and production as Tehran unveiled its new third-generation long-range missile dubbed "Kheibarshekan".
"We will continue on the path of growth, development, and excellence for our missile power, both in terms of quantity and quality", Bagheri said as cited by the Tasnim news agency.
