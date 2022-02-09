https://sputniknews.com/20220209/irgc-chief-says-iran-to-continue-advancing-its-ballistic-missile-programme-1092873332.html

IRGC Chief Says Iran to Continue Advancing Its Ballistic Missile Programme

IRGC Chief Says Iran to Continue Advancing Its Ballistic Missile Programme

Nations in the West have long been expressing concerns about Iran's ballistic missile programme, urging Tehran to slash it during the signing of Iran nuclear... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-09T09:17+0000

2022-02-09T09:17+0000

2022-02-09T09:27+0000

asia & pacific

iran

ballistic missiles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Bagheri has stated that the country will continue to advance its ballistic missile development and production as Tehran unveiled its new third-generation long-range missile dubbed "Kheibarshekan".

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, iran, ballistic missiles