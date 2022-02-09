Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220209/indian-trekker-stuck-on-steep-hill-for-45-hours-rescued-by-army-in-kerala---video-1092871022.html
Indian Trekker Stuck on Steep Hill for 45 Hours Rescued by Army in Kerala - Video
Indian Trekker Stuck on Steep Hill for 45 Hours Rescued by Army in Kerala - Video
On Monday, 23-year-old trekker R Babu and friends went on a hike to Kurumbachi hill in India's Kerala state. While climbing down the hill, Babu slipped and got... 09.02.2022
india
indian army
rescue
rescue team
rescue plan
rescue mission
rescue operation
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/09/1092868867_0:764:1201:1439_1920x0_80_0_0_c30ea9469bb2446873ee047c593ee014.jpg
After a rescue operation lasting 45 hours, army personnel on Wednesday safely brought down a young trekker, R Babu, who had got stuck in a steep rock cleft on Kurumbachi hill in the village of Malampuzha, Kerala state.Several rescue attempts were made by Babu's friends as well as by the Keralan disaster management team.Eventually, the army stepped in and an officer named Bala tied himself to Babu and they were both then lifted to the top of the hill.Babu, who remained stuck on the hill for two days without food or water, has reportedly emerged from the experience relatively unscathed with minor injuries to his legs.After being rescued, Babu was full of praise for the Indian Army who managed to carry him down the hills safely. The relentless efforts of the Indian Army and Kerala's rescue teams to save the young trekker have been lauded by netizens as they share a glimpse of their rescue operation.
india, indian army, rescue, rescue team, rescue plan, rescue mission, rescue operation

Indian Trekker Stuck on Steep Hill for 45 Hours Rescued by Army in Kerala - Video

10:47 GMT 09.02.2022
Babu, the youth trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad, Kerala has now been rescued
 Babu, the youth trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad, Kerala has now been rescued - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
© Photo : ANI
Sangeeta Yadav
On Monday, 23-year-old trekker R Babu and friends went on a hike to Kurumbachi hill in India's Kerala state. While climbing down the hill, Babu slipped and got stuck inside a small cavity on a steep hill cleft.
After a rescue operation lasting 45 hours, army personnel on Wednesday safely brought down a young trekker, R Babu, who had got stuck in a steep rock cleft on Kurumbachi hill in the village of Malampuzha, Kerala state.
Several rescue attempts were made by Babu's friends as well as by the Keralan disaster management team.
Eventually, the army stepped in and an officer named Bala tied himself to Babu and they were both then lifted to the top of the hill.
Babu, who remained stuck on the hill for two days without food or water, has reportedly emerged from the experience relatively unscathed with minor injuries to his legs.
After being rescued, Babu was full of praise for the Indian Army who managed to carry him down the hills safely.
The relentless efforts of the Indian Army and Kerala's rescue teams to save the young trekker have been lauded by netizens as they share a glimpse of their rescue operation.
Indian Army rescue operation
Indian Army rescue operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
Indian Army rescue operation
© Photo : Twitter/@DefencePROTvm
Indian army rescue operation
Indian army rescue operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
Indian army rescue operation
© Photo : Twitter/@IaSouthern
