Danish Queen Margrethe II Tests Positive for COVID-19
Danish Queen Margrethe II Tests Positive for COVID-19
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the Royal House press service...
queen margrethe ii, denmark, covid-19

Danish Queen Margrethe II Tests Positive for COVID-19

13:38 GMT 09.02.2022
© AP Photo / Jens Dresling/PolfotoThe Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II celebrates her 75th birthday on the balcony looking out at the crowd below, at Christian VII’s Palace, Amalienborg, Thursday, April 16 2015.
The Queen of Denmark, Margrethe II celebrates her 75th birthday on the balcony looking out at the crowd below, at Christian VII’s Palace, Amalienborg, Thursday, April 16 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
© AP Photo / Jens Dresling/Polfoto
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the Royal House press service reported on Wednesday.

"Her Majesty the Queen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening, Tuesday 8 February 2022. The Queen is displaying only mild symptoms and is now residing in Christian IX's Palace at Amalienborg," the statement said.

In addition, the monarch's plans to travel to Norway, where she had planned to spend her winter vacation, have been canceled.
The statement added that the Royal House of Denmark is following guidelines from the health authorities.
Queen Margrethe II ascended the throne, a largely symbolic post, on January 14, 1972, after the death of her father King Frederik IX.
