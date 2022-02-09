https://sputniknews.com/20220209/danish-queen-margrethe-ii-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1092882349.html

Danish Queen Margrethe II Tests Positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the Royal House press service... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

In addition, the monarch's plans to travel to Norway, where she had planned to spend her winter vacation, have been canceled.The statement added that the Royal House of Denmark is following guidelines from the health authorities.Queen Margrethe II ascended the throne, a largely symbolic post, on January 14, 1972, after the death of her father King Frederik IX.

