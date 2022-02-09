https://sputniknews.com/20220209/community-is-a-movements-greatest-defense-against-capitalist-cooptation-1092862526.html

Community is a Movement's Greatest Defence Against Capitalist Co-optation

Community is a Movement's Greatest Defence Against Capitalist Co-optation

US Attempts To Compete With Belt and Road Initiative, Vacant Homes and Baltimore's Housing Crisis, IRS Drops Facial Recognition After Outcry 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-09T07:17+0000

2022-02-09T07:17+0000

2022-02-09T07:24+0000

by any means necessary

china

baltimore

irs

alabama

supreme court

israel

african union (au)

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/08/1092862478_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_cc000809b1078a12856933609acf47d6.png

Community Is A Movement’s Greatest Defense Against Capitalist Cooptation US Attempts To Compete With Belt and Road Initiative, Vacant Homes and Baltimore’s Housing Crisis, IRS Drops Facial Recognition After Outcry

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by John Ross, a senior fellow at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China and author of the book, "China's Great Road: Lessons for Marxist Theory and Socialist Practices" to discuss US lawmakers' passage of the America COMPETES Act, which is meant to challenge China's Belt and Road Initiative, the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping and the growing alliance between the countries as both face military threats from the US, and how the current economic crises in the US highlight the differences between the US and Chinese economic models.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brandon Soderberg, reporter on Baltimore for the Real News Network and coauthor of the book, "I Got A Monster: The Rise and Fall of America's Most Corrupt Police Squad" to discuss Baltimore's issues with vacant properties that both contribute to gentrification and pose a danger to the communities they are in, the refusal of Baltimore officials to address the issue despite solutions being proposed in the past, and the city's pursuit of evictions and eminent domain on working and poor communities, its refusal to enforce housing codes or practice eminent domain on properties owned by housing developers, and how this situation exposes who local government actually works for.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the IRS cancelling its use of third-party facial recognition technology, the troubling EARN IT Act which would make all web platforms scan all uploaded content under the guise of stopping child sexual abuse, and the Department of Homeland Security's deployment of robot dogs on the southern border and the questions surrounding how they will be used.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, Founder and Board President of Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and Co-host of the "Renegade Culture" podcast to discuss the Supreme Court upholding a GOP-drawn congressional map that diluted the electoral power of Black voters and the failure of Democrats to take meaningful action to stop the erosion of voting rights, the killing of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police and the challenges that have been faced by the movement against police terror in the aftermath of the 2020 uprisings against racism, the co-optation of people with little community connection into the capitalist propaganda machine to sap energy from movements, and the controversy surrounding Israel's admission to the African Union as an observer and how that relates to the broader ideological struggle on the African continent.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

china

baltimore

alabama

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sean Blackmon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082130184_31:-1:245:214_100x100_80_0_0_6899ea1e04f05834777c165d6c8abd97.jpg

by any means necessary, china, baltimore, irs, alabama, supreme court, israel, african union (au), аудио, radio