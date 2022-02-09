https://sputniknews.com/20220209/comet-airburst-could-have-caused-pre-columbian-native-american-civilisation-to-decline-study-says-1092885283.html

Comet Airburst Could Have Caused Pre-Columbian Native American Civilisation To Decline, Study Says

Comet Airburst Could Have Caused Pre-Columbian Native American Civilisation To Decline, Study Says

The Hopewell culture (also known as Hopewell tradition) are indigenous peoples, who inhabited east-central area of North America from 200 BC to 500 CE. Scientists don’t know how they called themselves.

2022-02-09T16:37+0000

2022-02-09T16:37+0000

2022-02-09T16:37+0000

science

archaeology

astronomy

anthropology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1e/1089556967_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_fc74a96da333dc3209dce4a3ba8d1812.jpg

A comet airburst may have caused the decline of a pre-Columbian Native American civilization, known as the Hopewell culture, a group of US scientists has stated. According to the findings of their study published on 1 February in the journal Scientific Reports, the researchers analysed sediments near 11 archaeological sites across the Ohio River Valley, which were home to the Ohio Hopewell. They discovered cosmic events found in asteroids and comets such as iridium and platinum. Using radiocarbon and typological dating, researchers estimate that the cosmic event occurred between 252 and 383 CE. The finding coincides with 69 near-Earth comets, which were observed and documented by Chinese astronomers as well as witnessed by Native American peoples.Researchers believe the Hopewell also witnessed the airburst as they built a comet-shaped earthwork mound near its epicentre. The indigenous peoples regularly built mounds, which they used for ceremonial purposes, defence and burial.Other pieces of evidence which the scientist believes substantiate his hypothesis is malleable metal, jewellery and musical instruments, which were made by the Hopewell using micrometeorites they collected after the cosmic event. Researchers believe the comet airburst affected a huge area, bigger than the state of New Jersey, causing fires across 9,200 square miles. It could have resulted in the burning of forests, agricultural fields and buildings and possibly in the deaths of people.Airbursts are not uncommon. The best known is the Tunguska event, which occurred in 1908 in Russia. Back then a meteorite explosion flattened about 830 square miles, destroyed an estimated 80 million trees and shattered windows hundreds of miles away from the epicentre.Scientists note that a combination of factors could have led to the decline of the Hopewell civilisation. Previously, researchers posited that war and climate change caused the collapse of the Hopewell culture. Scientists say they plan more studies to understand what happened to the enigmatic Native American peoples.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

science, archaeology, astronomy, anthropology