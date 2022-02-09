Chinese Military Vows to Thwart Foreign Meddling as US Sells $100Mln Worth of Arms to Taiwan

The Chinese Ministry of Defence has slammed a recent US arms sale to Taiwan as "gross interference" in China's domestic affairs and promised to thwart any foreign influence.The statement comes just a day after Beijing criticised Washington for not following the "One China" policy, recalling the Three Joint Communiqués, in which the US acknowledged the CCP government as the only legitimate authority in China.
Beijing previously urged Washington to stop meddling in China's internal affairs, and pledged to take all the necessary actions to protect its sovereignty.
