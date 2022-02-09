https://sputniknews.com/20220209/china-calls-on-us-to-stop-sanctioning-north-korea-1092877090.html

China Calls on US to Stop Sanctioning North Korea

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States needs to stop imposing endless sanctions and putting pressure on North Korea if they are sincerely concerned about the...

In October, Russia and China proposed a draft resolution aimed at lifting some sanctions on North Korea given that Pyongyang has taken steps toward denuclearisation and further negotiations.The resolution expanded on a similar document proposed by the two countries in 2019 but was never put up for a vote due to opposition from Western members of the Security Council.In mid-January, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un instructed the government to revise trust-building policy towards the United States and voiced his intention to resume all previously halted activities, a reference to the self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles testing.On 13 January, North Korea launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile with a range of 4,500 kilometres (2,796 miles), making it the longest-range missile tested by Pyongyang since 2017. The launch was North Korea's seventh this year.

