https://sputniknews.com/20220209/cause-of-mysterious-2021-worldwide-tsunami-discovered-1092887618.html

Cause of Mysterious 2021 Worldwide Tsunami Discovered

Cause of Mysterious 2021 Worldwide Tsunami Discovered

Last August, a strong earthquake occurred near the South Sandwich Islands in the Atlantic Ocean. Initially, the United States Geological Survey reported that... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-09T17:43+0000

2022-02-09T17:43+0000

2022-02-09T18:16+0000

science

tech

california institute of technology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/02/1082233491_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_6135d17dc635ca51bc6b98e22f2947be.jpg

Scientists from the California Institute of Technology claim to have uncovered the source of a mysterious worldwide tsunami that occurred last year. The event left the researchers bewildered, as the earthquake that preceded the tsunami was too deep (47 kilometres below the Earth’s surface) to trigger it. The study, published this week in Geophysical Research Letters, shows that the earthquake was in fact a series of sub-quakes that spread over several minutes. One of them had a magnitude of 8.2 on the Richter scale and was just 15 kilometres below the surface.Despite its strength, the earthquake was “almost invisible” to monitoring systems because it was "buried" in the tangle of seismic waves produce by other sub-earthquakes.Researchers believe that the "silent" tremor triggered the tsunami that rippled around the globe. It spread to the North Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans, reaching shores over 10,000 kilometres away.Although the tsunami was small and did not cause any damage, researchers stress that such complex earthquakes can pose a significant risk. The researchers' next goal is to automate the detection of such complex earthquakes, as is currently done for simple tremors.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

science, tech, california institute of technology