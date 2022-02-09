https://sputniknews.com/20220209/bombshell-partygate-photo-shows-boris-johnson-at-downing-street-christmas-quiz-1092883919.html

Bombshell Partygate PHOTO Shows Boris Johnson at Downing Street Christmas Quiz

UK opposition parties have been calling on police to launch an investigation into the Number 10 Christmas quiz held on 15 December 2020, when London was under... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

A bombshell picture has been published by The Daily Mirror showing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a Christmas quiz in December 2020 that is believed to have been held in violation of coronavirus restrictions. In the image, the prime minister is seen with three staff members, one of whom is wearing tinsel and another donning a Santa hat, and an open bottle of champagne on the table.The event, which Downing Street described as a "virtual" quiz, was held on 15 December 2020. At the time, London was under Tier 2 restrictions, which banned two or more people from different households from meeting indoors. However, there was an exception for "reasonably necessary" gatherings for work purposes. As for the quiz, No 10 insisted that Johnson "briefly took part virtually" to thank staff for their work during the pandemic.Since the new image has been made public, police have been urged to investigate the party and whether it was held in violation of the restrictions.The prime minister has already been grilled about the photo at PMQs by Labour MP Fabian Hamilton, who said: “It looks a lot like one of the Christmas parties he told us never happened”.The MP then asked if BoJo would refer the event to police for investigation, citing the case of a constituent whose family was unable to visit her in hospital when she was undergoing treatment for a tumourAccording to The Daily Mirror, the Christmas quiz is not one of the dozen gatherings under investigation by police. However, No 10 said the event itself had already been considered by Scotland Yard, which decided not to investigate it further. At the same time, Johnson's press secretary is "not aware" whether the newly-revealed photo had been shared with law enforcement. The police are examining potential law-breaking at 12 gatherings in Downing Street, three of which Johnson is known to have attended. A fourth event, in his Downing Street flat, is also being investigated. According to the Met, they have been handed over 300 photos of events in Downing Street and 500 pages of evidence. A full report from senior civil servant Sue Gray, who was tasked with looking into potential rule-breaking, is also set to be released once the Metropolitan Police have finished their own investigation into the gatherings. Gray's investigation was launched following media reports of multiple gatherings in either Downing Street or government departments since March 2020. She released her initial findings last week, saying, among other things:

