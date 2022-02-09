Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220209/bill-gates-releases-book-on-how-to-prevent-future-pandemic-1092864746.html
Bill Gates Releases Book on How to Prevent Future Pandemic
Bill Gates Releases Book on How to Prevent Future Pandemic
Bill Gates Releases Book on How to Prevent Future Pandemic
Billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates is to release a book, called "How to Prevent the Next Pandemic," in which he offers advice on how to avoid a cataclysm in the future like the one caused by COVID-19.The book, which is expected to be released in May, also contains suggestions of ways to provide better health care around the world and tools needed for the early fight against viruses.According to the tech billionaire, in the book, he outlines the lessons that people can learn from the coronavirus pandemic and the innovations needed to save lives.Apart from that, Gates wrote in the book about his conversations with the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, and director-general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.Gates also said the book touches on his experience of being "the subject of conspiracy theories."Gates earlier was accused by some conspiracy theorists of creating the pandemic after he predicted it in 2015, and even earlier discussed what would happen to the world economy during a coronavirus pandemic in a 2011 interview with CNN.Recently, Gates assumed that the number of COVID-19 cases would decline across the world after the wave of the Omicron strain, and suggested that the virus would soon be treated like the seasonal flu.
Bill Gates Releases Book on How to Prevent Future Pandemic

01:56 GMT 09.02.2022
A few years ago, business magnate Bill Gates correctly predicted that a deadly new epidemic would occur in the near future, and has more recently speculated on when the coronavirus pandemic will ultimately end. His foundation has been allocating great amounts of money to studying viruses and developing vaccines.
Billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates is to release a book, called “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic,” in which he offers advice on how to avoid a cataclysm in the future like the one caused by COVID-19.
The book, which is expected to be released in May, also contains suggestions of ways to provide better health care around the world and tools needed for the early fight against viruses.

“Whenever I see the suffering that Covid has created – every time I read about the latest death toll or hear about someone who lost their job or drive by a school that is closed – I can’t help but think: we don’t have to do this again,” he wrote in his blog on Monday.

According to the tech billionaire, in the book, he outlines the lessons that people can learn from the coronavirus pandemic and the innovations needed to save lives.
“I’ve been following COVID since the early days of the outbreak, working with experts from inside and out of the Gates Foundation who are championing a more equitable response and have been fighting infectious diseases for decades. I’ve learned a lot in the process—both about this pandemic and how we stop the next one—and I want to share what I’ve heard with people,” according to Gates.
Apart from that, Gates wrote in the book about his conversations with the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, and director-general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Gates also said the book touches on his experience of being “the subject of conspiracy theories.”
Gates earlier was accused by some conspiracy theorists of creating the pandemic after he predicted it in 2015, and even earlier discussed what would happen to the world economy during a coronavirus pandemic in a 2011 interview with CNN.
Recently, Gates assumed that the number of COVID-19 cases would decline across the world after the wave of the Omicron strain, and suggested that the virus would soon be treated like the seasonal flu.
