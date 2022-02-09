https://sputniknews.com/20220209/bill-gates-releases-book-on-how-to-prevent-future-pandemic-1092864746.html

Billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates is to release a book, called “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic,” in which he offers advice on how to avoid a cataclysm in the future like the one caused by COVID-19.The book, which is expected to be released in May, also contains suggestions of ways to provide better health care around the world and tools needed for the early fight against viruses.According to the tech billionaire, in the book, he outlines the lessons that people can learn from the coronavirus pandemic and the innovations needed to save lives.Apart from that, Gates wrote in the book about his conversations with the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, and director-general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.Gates also said the book touches on his experience of being “the subject of conspiracy theories.”Gates earlier was accused by some conspiracy theorists of creating the pandemic after he predicted it in 2015, and even earlier discussed what would happen to the world economy during a coronavirus pandemic in a 2011 interview with CNN.Recently, Gates assumed that the number of COVID-19 cases would decline across the world after the wave of the Omicron strain, and suggested that the virus would soon be treated like the seasonal flu.

