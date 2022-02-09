https://sputniknews.com/20220209/biden-administrations-intel-leaks-feared-to-harm-us-image-among-allies-over-credibility-concerns-1092884165.html

Biden Administration's Intel Leaks Feared to Harm US Image Among Allies Over Credibility Concerns

US National Security Council officials, speaking to Politico, have raised eyebrows over the scope of intelligence the Biden administration has been "leaking" to the press. They are stressing the intel could harm the nation's standing should the info turn out to be wrong.The source claimed that the more intelligence the White House releases, the more likely that Russian operatives can trace the sources and leaked methods used to obtain this covert information.The insider argued that revealing Russia's purported "grey zone" tactics makes sense, but that "it's the volume of specific stuff that creates a problem, not any one piece of information per se".The claims were echoed by a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer, who told Politico that he was concerned about "the long-term credibility" of US intelligence "with all of these select declassifications".Russia Slams US Media Reports About 'Invasion' of Ukraine 'Within Days'This comes a couple of days after The Washington Post and The New York Times quoted unnamed US officials as claiming that Moscow "could invade Ukraine within days" and that the "invasion" may cause 50,000 civilian deaths in the country. The officials also argued that up to 25,000 Ukrainian soldiers and at least 10,000 Russian military personnel could be killed as a result of the "invasion".Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy was quick to respond by tweeting that the "madness and scaremongering" from the US "continues".The remarks were preceded by the US news agency Bloomberg publishing what appeared to be a pre-written headline claiming that Russia had launched an invasion of Ukraine. Bloomberg kept the fake headline on its website for around half an hour before deleting it and admitting the mistake, saying the circumstances of the incident were now under investigation.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reacted to the fake Bloomberg announcement by calling on all parties to avoid provocative rhetoric and warning that it could aggravate the situation.Tensions surrounding Ukraine have been simmering over recent months, fuelled by unproven Western claims that Russia plans to invade the country. The Kremlin has vehemently rejected the allegations, slamming them as a pretext for NATO to expand its expansion eastward and emphasising its right to relocate troops within Russia's borders at its own discretion.

