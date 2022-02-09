https://sputniknews.com/20220209/adidas-cuts-ties-with-kurt-zouma-over-horrific-cat-kicking-video-1092889750.html

Adidas Cuts Ties With Kurt Zouma Over Horrific Cat-Kicking Video

The 27-year-old Premier League star has said he is "deeply sorry" after shocking footage showed him kicking his cat like a football across his kitchen floor. 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

Adidas has cut ties with West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma after The Sun published a video of him kicking and slapping his cat.Zouma was filmed in his kitchen picking up the cat before dropping it and booting it into the air like a football across the kitchen. The footage has prompted "urgent enquiries" by Essex Police and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).Earlier in the day, Zouma had his two cats seized by the RSPCA. It is understood that the Frenchman has also been fined £250,000 by his Premier League club, which condemned his actions."We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals," West Ham United said.He has since issued an apology, insisting that it was an isolated incident.

2022

