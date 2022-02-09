Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220209/adidas-cuts-ties-with-kurt-zouma-over-horrific-cat-kicking-video-1092889750.html
Adidas Cuts Ties With Kurt Zouma Over Horrific Cat-Kicking Video
Adidas Cuts Ties With Kurt Zouma Over Horrific Cat-Kicking Video
The 27-year-old Premier League star has said he is "deeply sorry" after shocking footage showed him kicking his cat like a football across his kitchen floor. 09.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-09T17:25+0000
2022-02-09T17:40+0000
sport
football
adidas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Adidas has cut ties with West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma after The Sun published a video of him kicking and slapping his cat.Zouma was filmed in his kitchen picking up the cat before dropping it and booting it into the air like a football across the kitchen. The footage has prompted "urgent enquiries" by Essex Police and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).Earlier in the day, Zouma had his two cats seized by the RSPCA. It is understood that the Frenchman has also been fined £250,000 by his Premier League club, which condemned his actions."We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals," West Ham United said.He has since issued an apology, insisting that it was an isolated incident.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, football, adidas

Adidas Cuts Ties With Kurt Zouma Over Horrific Cat-Kicking Video

17:25 GMT 09.02.2022 (Updated: 17:40 GMT 09.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.02.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
The 27-year-old Premier League star has said he is "deeply sorry" after shocking footage showed him kicking his cat like a football across his kitchen floor.
Adidas has cut ties with West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma after The Sun published a video of him kicking and slapping his cat.

"We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete," a spokesman said.

Zouma was filmed in his kitchen picking up the cat before dropping it and booting it into the air like a football across the kitchen. The footage has prompted "urgent enquiries" by Essex Police and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).
Earlier in the day, Zouma had his two cats seized by the RSPCA.

"The two cats are now in RSPCA care. Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats. They've been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues. We're grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats. We were dealing with this issue before the video went viral online and are leading the investigation. We continue to investigate so we cannot comment further at this time."

It is understood that the Frenchman has also been fined £250,000 by his Premier League club, which condemned his actions.
"We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals," West Ham United said.
He has since issued an apology, insisting that it was an isolated incident.

"I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret. I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy. They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again," the father of three said.

World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese