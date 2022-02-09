Adidas Cuts Ties With Kurt Zouma Over Horrific Cat-Kicking Video

Adidas has cut ties with West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma after The Sun published a video of him kicking and slapping his cat.Zouma was filmed in his kitchen picking up the cat before dropping it and booting it into the air like a football across the kitchen. The footage has prompted "urgent enquiries" by Essex Police and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).Earlier in the day, Zouma had his two cats seized by the RSPCA. It is understood that the Frenchman has also been fined £250,000 by his Premier League club, which condemned his actions."We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally, but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals," West Ham United said.He has since issued an apology, insisting that it was an isolated incident.
"We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas contracted athlete," a spokesman said.
"The two cats are now in RSPCA care. Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats. They've been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues. We're grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats. We were dealing with this issue before the video went viral online and are leading the investigation. We continue to investigate so we cannot comment further at this time."
"I want to apologise for my actions. There are no excuses for my behaviour, which I sincerely regret. I also want to say how deeply sorry I am to anyone who was upset by the video. I would like to assure everyone that our two cats are perfectly fine and healthy. They are loved and cherished by our entire family, and this behaviour was an isolated incident that will not happen again," the father of three said.