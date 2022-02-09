https://sputniknews.com/20220209/a-vindicated-andrew-cuomo-rumored-for-political-comeback-1092877828.html

A ‘Vindicated’ Andrew Cuomo Rumored for Political Comeback

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about JCPOA talks restarting in Vienna after the U.S. waived sanctions on Iran... 09.02.2022, Sputnik International

A ‘Vindicated’ Andrew Cuomo Rumored for Political Comeback On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Austin Pelli talk about JCPOA talks restarting in Vienna after the U.S. waived sanctions on Iran, rumors of disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo gearing up for a comeback, and if Joe Biden is really as pro-union as he claims to be.

Guests:Raffaele Mauriello - Geopolitical Analyst | Biden Waives Sanctions on Iran Ahead of JPCOA Talks, Is It Enough?Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | A ‘Vindicated’ Andrew Cuomo Rumored for Political ComebackJohn Logan - Professor and Labor Expert | Biden ‘Fights for Workers’ w/ Ineffective Union TaskforceIn the first hour, Raffaele Mauriello joined the show to talk about the Iranian perspective on renewed JCPOA negotiations as delegates head back to Vienna to resume an eighth round of talks. We also talked about what Biden is trying to communicate by waiving sanctions on Iran and what the timeline for negotiations will be.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion about rumors of disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo gearing up for a political comeback after charges of sexual misconduct were dropped. We also talked about the disconnect between Biden’s pro-union messaging compared to what actions he’s taking.In the third hour, John Logan joined the conversation to talk about why Joe Biden would create a so-called workers’ taskforce to provide pro-union recommendations instead of backing substantive pro-union legislation. We also talked about Biden’s past and if he can really claim to be the most pro-union president.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

