YouTuber Claims to Have Discovered Crash Site of Mysterious Triangle Aircraft in Antarctica

The image of the crash site was discovered via Google Maps, a web mapping platform, which offers satellite imagery and aerial photography of different locations across the world.

The host of the MrMBB333 YouTube channel, which dedicated to enigmatic sightings, has released an image of what he describes as the crash site of an alleged alien aircraft in the middle of Antarctica. He says the picture was sent to him by an individual with the nickname High Priority, who stumbled on the weird dent in the snow.After examining the image, MrMBB333 came to the conclusion that it shows the landing site of what was once a "flying machine", which, he claims, travelled at high speed and left a gouge in the snow after crashing into it.As well as the mysterious triangle aircraft, the host of the channel also discovered an object, which he claims looked “like the shadow of a pyramid”.The revelations sparked intense debate online with users offering their own explanations.One user maintained that the finding proves the impending apocalypse, and another claimed it was the monster from John Carpenter’s famous horror film of 1982, 'The Thing'.However, some users deemed that there was nothing mysterious about the image.

