International
Woman Trolled for Wearing Saree Made of Potato Crisp Wrappers - Video
Woman Trolled for Wearing Saree Made of Potato Crisp Wrappers - Video
We've had ball gowns made of black bin liners, and Lady Gaga has performed in a slinky number made entirely on meat, so it was only a matter of time before a... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/08/1092854572_0:0:3071:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_7a04f6474a5da92bcd705145371bf44d.jpg
A woman has been massively trolled for her unusual fashion sense. In a video doing the rounds on the internet, she can be seen holding a bag of potato crisps in her hand, and then the video transitions to her wearing a silver saree, apparently made of crisp wrappers.The woman also wore a bun and jewellery to complement her look.The video, originally posted by fashion brand Mae.co.in, was shared on Instagram by a user named BeBadass.in who says she is "bold, rebellious and unafraid of a battle".Netizens' reactions have been mixed over the video which has so far received more than 5,800 likes. Some have praised the unique idea, whereas others trolled the woman for her fashion choice.One of those praising the innovation remarked: “Lovely breaking stereotypes - very creative person you are”.However, another wrote in Hindi: “Lord! Now please take incarnation, the earth is in danger.”
14:01 GMT 08.02.2022
FILE- In this June 15, 2007, file photo bags of potato chips from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division are shown in New York
FILE- In this June 15, 2007, file photo bags of potato chips from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division are shown in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
© AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
Rahul Trivedi
Rahul Trivedi
We've had ball gowns made of black bin liners, and Lady Gaga has performed in a slinky number made entirely on meat, so it was only a matter of time before a woman would push the boundaries of fashion to see how creative one could be in designing a saree while indulging a love of potato crisps.
A woman has been massively trolled for her unusual fashion sense. In a video doing the rounds on the internet, she can be seen holding a bag of potato crisps in her hand, and then the video transitions to her wearing a silver saree, apparently made of crisp wrappers.
The woman also wore a bun and jewellery to complement her look.
The video, originally posted by fashion brand Mae.co.in, was shared on Instagram by a user named BeBadass.in who says she is "bold, rebellious and unafraid of a battle".
Netizens' reactions have been mixed over the video which has so far received more than 5,800 likes. Some have praised the unique idea, whereas others trolled the woman for her fashion choice.
One of those praising the innovation remarked: "Lovely breaking stereotypes - very creative person you are".
Woman Gets Trolled for Wearing Saree Made of Potato Chips Wrappers
Woman Gets Trolled for Wearing Saree Made of Potato Chips Wrappers - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
Woman Gets Trolled for Wearing Saree Made of Potato Chips Wrappers
© Photo : Instagram/bebadass.in
However, another wrote in Hindi: "Lord! Now please take incarnation, the earth is in danger."
Netizens React over Insane Fashion Sense
Netizens React over Insane Fashion Sense - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
Netizens React over Insane Fashion Sense
© Photo : Instagram/bebadass.in
