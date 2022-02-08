https://sputniknews.com/20220208/woman-trolled-for-wearing-saree-made-of-potato-crisp-wrappers---video-1092846940.html

Woman Trolled for Wearing Saree Made of Potato Crisp Wrappers - Video

We've had ball gowns made of black bin liners, and Lady Gaga has performed in a slinky number made entirely on meat, so it was only a matter of time before a... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

A woman has been massively trolled for her unusual fashion sense. In a video doing the rounds on the internet, she can be seen holding a bag of potato crisps in her hand, and then the video transitions to her wearing a silver saree, apparently made of crisp wrappers.The woman also wore a bun and jewellery to complement her look.The video, originally posted by fashion brand Mae.co.in, was shared on Instagram by a user named BeBadass.in who says she is "bold, rebellious and unafraid of a battle".Netizens' reactions have been mixed over the video which has so far received more than 5,800 likes. Some have praised the unique idea, whereas others trolled the woman for her fashion choice.One of those praising the innovation remarked: “Lovely breaking stereotypes - very creative person you are”.However, another wrote in Hindi: “Lord! Now please take incarnation, the earth is in danger.”

