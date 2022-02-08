Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220208/vice-president-harris-husband-escorted-out-of-school-due-to-bomb-threat-1092863144.html
Vice President Harris' Husband Escorted Out of School Due to Bomb Threat
Vice President Harris' Husband Escorted Out of School Due to Bomb Threat
08.02.2022
Vice President Harris' Husband Escorted Out of School Due to Bomb Threat

22:26 GMT 08.02.2022
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US Secret Service agents escorted Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff out of a local high school in the nation's capital after being alerted about a bomb threat, the White House press pool said on Tuesday.
"SGOTUS [Second Gentleman of the United States] was ushered out of the room at 2:18 [p.m. ET] by a secret service agent," the press pool said. "The agent said something like 'We have to go.' Dunbar’s principal followed a few minutes later," the report said referring to the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Northwest Washington.
DC Public Schools Press Secretary Enrique Gutierrez told reporters the school received a bomb threat and the building has been cleared.
"We had a threat today to the facility so we did — basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment," Gutierrez said. "It was a bomb threat.”
Emhoff visited the Dunbar High School for a Black history month-related event.
