Vice President Harris' Husband Escorted Out of School Due to Bomb Threat

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - US Secret Service agents escorted Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff out of a local high school in the nation's capital after being alerted about a bomb threat, the White House press pool said on Tuesday.
"SGOTUS [Second Gentleman of the United States] was ushered out of the room at 2:18 [p.m. ET] by a secret service agent," the press pool said. "The agent said something like 'We have to go.' Dunbar’s principal followed a few minutes later," the report said referring to the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Northwest Washington.
DC Public Schools Press Secretary Enrique Gutierrez told reporters the school received a bomb threat and the building has been cleared.
"We had a threat today to the facility so we did — basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment," Gutierrez said. "It was a bomb threat.”
Emhoff visited the Dunbar High School for a Black history month-related event.