US Intel Plans to Order Syrian Extremists to Target Damacus Security Forces, Report Suggests

A US military contingent remains in Syria to carry out an official mission of fighting Daesh* militants, in a deployment that was not approved by the UN or the... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

US intelligence agencies plan to direct extremists in Damascus and Latakia to target Syrian security forces, as well as Iranian military advisers and Russian military personnel, the press service of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service has reported."To achieve their goals in Syria, the Americans are actively using their close contacts with the so-called armed opposition, and in fact - with radical Islamist groups", the press service said in a statement on Tuesday."US intelligence agencies plan to direct the 'sleeper cells' of extremists in the capital Damascus, the adjacent region and the province of Latakia to carry out targeted actions against members of Syrian law enforcement agencies, as well as Iranian military advisers and Russian military personnel", the statement added.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries.

