US Authorities Arrest Couple for Trying to Launder $4.5Bn After Bitfinex Exchange Hack

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US authorities have arrested a couple in New York City for conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency after hacking...

“Two individuals were arrested this morning in Manhattan for an alleged conspiracy to launder cryptocurrency that was stolen during the 2016 hack of Bitfinex, a virtual currency exchange, presently valued at approximately $4.5 billion,” the Justice Department said in a press release.Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, were arrested for allegedly conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 bitcoin that were stolen from the Bitfinex platform during a hack, the release said.Law enforcement recovered over 94,000 bitcoin, valued at more than $3.6 billion at the time of the seizure, the release also said.Lichtenstein and Morgan are charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and five years in prison, respectively, the release added.The couple is scheduled to make their initial appearance at a federal court in Manhattan at 3:00 p.m. Eastern, according to the release.

