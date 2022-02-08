Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220208/us-authorities-arrest-couple-for-trying-to-launder-45bn-after-bitfinex-exchange-hack-1092859648.html
US Authorities Arrest Couple for Trying to Launder $4.5Bn After Bitfinex Exchange Hack
US Authorities Arrest Couple for Trying to Launder $4.5Bn After Bitfinex Exchange Hack
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US authorities have arrested a couple in New York City for conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency after hacking... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-08T18:04+0000
2022-02-08T18:04+0000
us
arrest
cryptocurrency
money laundering
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083191688_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_d669715d17921633e93fae7a14a6ba67.jpg
“Two individuals were arrested this morning in Manhattan for an alleged conspiracy to launder cryptocurrency that was stolen during the 2016 hack of Bitfinex, a virtual currency exchange, presently valued at approximately $4.5 billion,” the Justice Department said in a press release.Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, were arrested for allegedly conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 bitcoin that were stolen from the Bitfinex platform during a hack, the release said.Law enforcement recovered over 94,000 bitcoin, valued at more than $3.6 billion at the time of the seizure, the release also said.Lichtenstein and Morgan are charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and five years in prison, respectively, the release added.The couple is scheduled to make their initial appearance at a federal court in Manhattan at 3:00 p.m. Eastern, according to the release.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083191688_54:0:907:640_1920x0_80_0_0_ac9f1fd8db25af4fd00699527cfa18bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, arrest, cryptocurrency, money laundering

US Authorities Arrest Couple for Trying to Launder $4.5Bn After Bitfinex Exchange Hack

18:04 GMT 08.02.2022
© Photo : Public Domain/PixabayHandcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2022
© Photo : Public Domain/Pixabay
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US authorities have arrested a couple in New York City for conspiring to launder $4.5 billion in stolen cryptocurrency after hacking the virtual currency exchange Birfinex, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.
“Two individuals were arrested this morning in Manhattan for an alleged conspiracy to launder cryptocurrency that was stolen during the 2016 hack of Bitfinex, a virtual currency exchange, presently valued at approximately $4.5 billion,” the Justice Department said in a press release.
Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife, Heather Morgan, were arrested for allegedly conspiring to launder nearly 120,000 bitcoin that were stolen from the Bitfinex platform during a hack, the release said.
Law enforcement recovered over 94,000 bitcoin, valued at more than $3.6 billion at the time of the seizure, the release also said.
Lichtenstein and Morgan are charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years and five years in prison, respectively, the release added.
The couple is scheduled to make their initial appearance at a federal court in Manhattan at 3:00 p.m. Eastern, according to the release.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese