https://sputniknews.com/20220208/uk-mp-mark-spencer-appointed-leader-of-house-of-commons-as-boris-johnson-conducts-mini-reshuffle-1092853924.html

Whips Out and Rees-Mogg Made Brexit Opportunities Minister in BoJo Mini-Reshuffle

Whips Out and Rees-Mogg Made Brexit Opportunities Minister in BoJo Mini-Reshuffle

In a reshuffle in London, MP Mark Spencer, chief whip of the Conservative Party, has been appointed the new leader of the House of Commons, while adamant... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-08T13:34+0000

2022-02-08T13:34+0000

2022-02-08T14:12+0000

uk

cabinet reshuffle

jacob rees-mogg

whip

britain

great britain

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/08/1092854794_0:0:3123:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_8ce7cac0a433f4deba3f46db8909fadd.jpg

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a clear-out of the Whip's office following recent calls for his resignation by some backbenchers.Chief Whip Mark Spencer and his deputy Stuart Andrew were moved sideways to new posts at Downing Street in a mini-reshuffle on Tuesday afternoon.Rees-Mogg, who has been the leader of the House of Commons since July 2019, is Member of Parliament for North East Somerset. He is a leading supporter of Brexit and a self-described "One Nation Conservative" — referring to the reformist current begun by 19th-century PM Benjamin Disraeli. Spencer takes Ress-Mogg's old job as Leader of the House, the official who announces the government's agenda in Parliament. He was recently in the spotlight after Tory MP Nusrat Ghani claim that she lost her job as a junior minister in the 2020 reshuffle because of her "Muslim-ness". Spencer identified himself as the whip who Ghani spoke to, but denied her accusation.Andrew, MP for Pudsey in West Yorkshire, now has the job of junior minister for housing in Michael Gove's department for Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.Spencer will be replaced as chef whip by Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris, currently serving as Europe minister in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office under Liz Truss.Around 15 Tory backbenchers have broken ranks in recent weeks to call for Johnson's resignation over the 'Partygate' scandal of alleged merry-making by Downing Street staff during the first and second COVID-19 lockdowns.

https://sputniknews.com/20220206/uk-pm-bojo-makes-new-appointments-to-his-team-amid-partygate-scandal-1092789092.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, cabinet reshuffle, jacob rees-mogg, whip, britain, great britain, boris johnson