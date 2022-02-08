Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220208/the-elite-are-enjoying-the-chaos-and-division-1092836088.html
The Elite Are Enjoying the Chaos and Division
The Elite Are Enjoying the Chaos and Division
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Joe Rogan receiving a one hundred million dollar offer from Rumble
The Elite Are Enjoying the Chaos and Division
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Joe Rogan receiving a one hundred million dollar offer from Rumble, and China locking down a city on the Vietnam border.
GUESTAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Police Following / Disobeying Orders, Canada's Immigration Laws, and Healthcare in CanadaDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | The CCP, Political Democracy, and The Downfall of The American EmpireIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Andrew Arthur about the Bill of Rights, the Northern border, and the enforcement of immigration laws. Andrew talked about the Northern border and the difficulty of attempting to illegally enter Canada. Andrew spoke about the regulations in Canada and the American healthcare system.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Daniel Lazare about reading Pravda in English, Joe Biden's age, and the state of America. Daniel discussed the "death spiral" of America and the real estate market of China. Daniel spoke about China's history and growing up as a Marxist. We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The Elite Are Enjoying the Chaos and Division

00:29 GMT 08.02.2022
The Elite Are Enjoying the Chaos and Division
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Joe Rogan receiving a one hundred million dollar offer from Rumble, and China locking down a city on the Vietnam border.
GUEST
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Police Following / Disobeying Orders, Canada's Immigration Laws, and Healthcare in Canada
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | The CCP, Political Democracy, and The Downfall of The American Empire
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Andrew Arthur about the Bill of Rights, the Northern border, and the enforcement of immigration laws. Andrew talked about the Northern border and the difficulty of attempting to illegally enter Canada. Andrew spoke about the regulations in Canada and the American healthcare system.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Daniel Lazare about reading Pravda in English, Joe Biden's age, and the state of America. Daniel discussed the "death spiral" of America and the real estate market of China. Daniel spoke about China's history and growing up as a Marxist.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
