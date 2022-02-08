Registration was successful!
International
BREAKING NEWS: Syrian Air Defenses Repelling Attack Over Damascus as Sirens Sound in Northern Israel - Reports
Syrian Air Defenses Repelling Attack Over Damascus as Sirens Sound in Northern Israel - Reports
A Sputnik correspondent in Damascus, Syria, reported explosions over the city early on Wednesday morning. According to Syria state media, air defense systems... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-08T23:13+0000
2022-02-08T23:19+0000
israel
syria
air defense
Air defenses were reported engaging hostile targets over the Syrian capital early on Wednesday morning. At the same time, rocket sirens began sounding in northern Israel, although it's unknown if the two are directly related.An explosion was reported over the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, which was believed to have been a Syrian anti-air missile.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
Morgan Artyukhina
Morgan Artyukhina
israel, syria, air defense

Syrian Air Defenses Repelling Attack Over Damascus as Sirens Sound in Northern Israel - Reports

23:13 GMT 08.02.2022 (Updated: 23:19 GMT 08.02.2022)
Morgan Artyukhina
Morgan Artyukhina
A Sputnik correspondent in Damascus, Syria, reported explosions over the city early on Wednesday morning. According to Syria state media, air defense systems were engaging incoming projectiles.
Air defenses were reported engaging hostile targets over the Syrian capital early on Wednesday morning. At the same time, rocket sirens began sounding in northern Israel, although it's unknown if the two are directly related.
An explosion was reported over the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, which was believed to have been a Syrian anti-air missile.
MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...
