Syrian Air Defenses Repelling Attack Over Damascus as Sirens Sound in Northern Israel - Reports

A Sputnik correspondent in Damascus, Syria, reported explosions over the city early on Wednesday morning. According to Syria state media, air defense systems... 08.02.2022, Sputnik International

Air defenses were reported engaging hostile targets over the Syrian capital early on Wednesday morning. At the same time, rocket sirens began sounding in northern Israel, although it's unknown if the two are directly related.An explosion was reported over the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, which was believed to have been a Syrian anti-air missile.MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...

